Country Village Green Space: Naming Rights Campaign
Polywood Adirondack Chair
$225
Need a break after playing basketball or watching the kids in the playground? The Grant Park Curveback Adirondack Chair is alway ready when you want to relax. This all-season seat cradles your body with its curved backrest and waterfall front.
Polywood Bench
$400
Settle in for solo time or time together at the park with the Grant Park 48 in. Bench. It's durably designed to weather everything from drizzly days to bright UV rays. The horizontal back slats offer classic appeal within the clean-lined silhouette.
Polywood 3 Piece Conversation Set
$550
What better way to relax after a long game of tennis than on the Grant Park Curveback Adirondack Chair. This all-season seat cradles your body with its curved backrest and waterfall front. Enjoy quiet moments alone or with wine and neighbors.
Polywood 5 Piece Dining Set
$1,175
The Grant Park 5-Piece Farmhouse Side Chair Dining Set is the perfect space to use for you and neighbors to relax, dine, and catch up at the CV Green space. This set includes a spacious dining table with enough room to place some snacks, drinks, and a card game, and four charming and comfortable Grant Park Dining Side Chairs.
Polywood 5 Piece Conversation Set
$1,225
Relax with friends in the comfortably contoured seat of the POLYWOOD Grant Park Traditional Curveback Adirondack Chair. Paired with a coordinating conversation table, the Adirondack chairs provide the perfect seat height for lounging and are backed by an impressive 20-year warranty.
Polywood 7 Piece Dining Table Set (One chair not shown)
$2,000
Grant Park 7-Piece Side Chair Dining Set (6 chairs and 1 table). This all-weather set features pieces with clean lines and an appealing contemporary look. It has a large table for gatherings and it is be ready for all of our party needs so that you and your neighbors can enjoy the times together.
Pathway Naming Rights
$10,000
You get to name the approximately 1/4 mile long walking path around the green space.
Feel free to have a group work together on this.
Pavilion Naming Rights
$15,000
Naming rights to the pavilion. The pavilion is a 34ft x 40ft metal structure that will be wired with electricity and have a fan and lighting. It will be a great gathering place for many years to come with parties and other events being held there.
The 2nd image is an example of what it will look like when completed.
Feel free to have a group work together on this.
Tennis/Pickleball Court Naming Rights
$20,000
You can name the Tennis/Pickleball courts! We will put a sign above the entrance to the courts. If you love tennis and our neighborhood, this is the way to go. There are 2 tennis courts which can be used as 4 pickleball courts.
Feel free to have a group work together on this.
