Green Space Legacy Donations

Leave your mark with a custom-engraved brick installed in our outdoor green space. Your personalized message will honor your support and become a lasting part of the Aging Well community. A meaningful way to celebrate a loved one, a milestone, or your commitment to making a difference.
Leave your mark with a custom-engraved brick installed in our outdoor green space. Your personalized message will honor your support and become a lasting part of the Aging Well community. A meaningful way to celebrate a loved one, a milestone, or your commitment to making a difference.
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Bench
$500
Sponsor a beautiful bench in our outdoor green space, complete with a personalized plaque or engraving to honor your contribution. Whether in memory of a loved one or as a show of support for the community, your name or message will be part of a welcoming, peaceful place for others to rest and enjoy the outdoors. Includes exclusive recognition on the sponsored bench.
Sponsor a beautiful bench in our outdoor green space, complete with a personalized plaque or engraving to honor your contribution. Whether in memory of a loved one or as a show of support for the community, your name or message will be part of a welcoming, peaceful place for others to rest and enjoy the outdoors. Includes exclusive recognition on the sponsored bench.
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Table & Chairs
$1,000
Sponsor a stylish outdoor table and chairs set in our new green space. Perfect for conversation, cards, or a quiet moment in the fresh air, your sponsorship includes a custom plaque recognizing your support. This exclusive gift helps create a welcoming place for connection, relaxation, and community life.
Sponsor a stylish outdoor table and chairs set in our new green space. Perfect for conversation, cards, or a quiet moment in the fresh air, your sponsorship includes a custom plaque recognizing your support. This exclusive gift helps create a welcoming place for connection, relaxation, and community life.
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Raised Garden Bed
$2,000
Support our community garden by sponsoring a raised garden bed in the new green space. These beds provide accessible opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to engage in outdoor gardening, enjoy fresh herbs and vegetables, and experience the therapeutic benefits of working with nature.
Each sponsorship includes a custom plaque recognizing your contribution and helps us promote wellness, sustainability, and joy through gardening.
Support our community garden by sponsoring a raised garden bed in the new green space. These beds provide accessible opportunities for seniors and adults with disabilities to engage in outdoor gardening, enjoy fresh herbs and vegetables, and experience the therapeutic benefits of working with nature.
Each sponsorship includes a custom plaque recognizing your contribution and helps us promote wellness, sustainability, and joy through gardening.
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Shuffleboard/Games Area
$5,000
Shuffleboard is a fun, low-impact game that encourages movement, social interaction, and a little friendly competition—making it a perfect fit for our outdoor space. The court will serve as a gathering spot for seniors to stay active, build community, and enjoy the outdoors together.
This sponsorship has already been generously fulfilled.
Shuffleboard is a fun, low-impact game that encourages movement, social interaction, and a little friendly competition—making it a perfect fit for our outdoor space. The court will serve as a gathering spot for seniors to stay active, build community, and enjoy the outdoors together.
This sponsorship has already been generously fulfilled.
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Pickleball Court
$10,000
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country—and it’s especially popular with older adults for its fun, fast-paced play and low-impact movement. By sponsoring our pickleball court and surrounding space, you'll help create a vibrant hub for fitness, recreation, and connection in the heart of our green space.
This exclusive sponsorship includes on-court recognition with your name or message painted directly onto the court surface, making your support a visible and lasting part of the community.
Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country—and it’s especially popular with older adults for its fun, fast-paced play and low-impact movement. By sponsoring our pickleball court and surrounding space, you'll help create a vibrant hub for fitness, recreation, and connection in the heart of our green space.
This exclusive sponsorship includes on-court recognition with your name or message painted directly onto the court surface, making your support a visible and lasting part of the community.
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Custom Sponsorship
$25,000
Starting at $25,000, your gift can create something truly lasting. Whether it’s a beautifully designed bench and statue, a memorial installation, a garden feature, or another signature element of our outdoor green space, we’ll work with you to design a meaningful tribute.
These custom sponsorships offer high visibility and long-term impact. They’re a powerful way to honor a loved one, celebrate a legacy, or contribute to the future of Aging Well Inc. in a way that will be remembered for generations.
Let’s build something lasting—together.
Starting at $25,000, your gift can create something truly lasting. Whether it’s a beautifully designed bench and statue, a memorial installation, a garden feature, or another signature element of our outdoor green space, we’ll work with you to design a meaningful tribute.
These custom sponsorships offer high visibility and long-term impact. They’re a powerful way to honor a loved one, celebrate a legacy, or contribute to the future of Aging Well Inc. in a way that will be remembered for generations.
Let’s build something lasting—together.
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