Green Space Legacy Donations

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country—and it’s especially popular with older adults for its fun, fast-paced play and low-impact movement. By sponsoring our pickleball court and surrounding space, you'll help create a vibrant hub for fitness, recreation, and connection in the heart of our green space. This exclusive sponsorship includes on-court recognition with your name or message painted directly onto the court surface, making your support a visible and lasting part of the community.

Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports in the country—and it’s especially popular with older adults for its fun, fast-paced play and low-impact movement. By sponsoring our pickleball court and surrounding space, you'll help create a vibrant hub for fitness, recreation, and connection in the heart of our green space. This exclusive sponsorship includes on-court recognition with your name or message painted directly onto the court surface, making your support a visible and lasting part of the community.

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