Green Thumbs, Helping Hands' Plant Bingo

About this event
Honey Grove, TX 75446
Get your "General Tickets" here and secure your spot for an afternoon of fun, plants, and purpose!
Become a sponsor and have a table at our event! This is a fantastic way to support our cause, gain visibility, and connect with our community.
Syrups, sodas, cups, ice, & toppings for 100+ guests.
All sponsors receive:
Meats, cheeses, fruits, and crackers.
All sponsors receive:
Cookies, Cupcakes, or Dessert Bar Items.
All sponsors receive:
Digital Setup.
All sponsors receive:
Bingo Prizes: Houseplants, Succulents, Planters.
All sponsors receive:
Gift Baskets, Gift Cards, Plant-themed goods.
All sponsors receive:
Helps cover venue, Supplies, Printing, & FCCC Programs.
All sponsors receive:
Plant Donation
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!