Fannin CountyChildren's Center

Hosted by

Fannin CountyChildren's Center

About this event

Green Thumbs, Helping Hands' Plant Bingo

Honey Grove City Hall 633 6th St

Honey Grove, TX 75446

General Admission
$40

Get your "General Tickets" here and secure your spot for an afternoon of fun, plants, and purpose!

Table Sponsorship
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Become a sponsor and have a table at our event! This is a fantastic way to support our cause, gain visibility, and connect with our community.

Dirty Soda Bar Sponsor
$150

Syrups, sodas, cups, ice, & toppings for 100+ guests.

All sponsors receive:

  • Name/Logo on event signage + program
  • Shout-out during Plant Bingo announcements
  • Recognition on FCCC Facebook/Instagram before & after event
  • Tax-deductible receipt from Fannin County Children's Center, a 501(c)(3)
  • Sponsors of $250+ also receive: 2 complimentary Plant Bingo tickets
Charcuterie Spread Sponsor
$300

Meats, cheeses, fruits, and crackers.

All sponsors receive:

  • Name/Logo on event signage + program
  • Shout-out during Plant Bingo announcements
  • Recognition on FCCC Facebook/Instagram before & after event
  • Tax-deductible receipt from Fannin County Children's Center, a 501(c)(3)
  • Sponsors of $250+ also receive: 2 complimentary Plant Bingo tickets
Dessert Bar Sponsor
$200

Cookies, Cupcakes, or Dessert Bar Items.

All sponsors receive:

  • Name/Logo on event signage + program
  • Shout-out during Plant Bingo announcements
  • Recognition on FCCC Facebook/Instagram before & after event
  • Tax-deductible receipt from Fannin County Children's Center, a 501(c)(3)
  • Sponsors of $250+ also receive: 2 complimentary Plant Bingo tickets
Photo Booth Sponsor
$250

Digital Setup.

All sponsors receive:

  • Name/Logo on event signage + program
  • Shout-out during Plant Bingo announcements
  • Recognition on FCCC Facebook/Instagram before & after event
  • Tax-deductible receipt from Fannin County Children's Center, a 501(c)(3)
  • Sponsors of $250+ also receive: 2 complimentary Plant Bingo tickets
Plant Sponsor
$350

Bingo Prizes: Houseplants, Succulents, Planters.

All sponsors receive:

  • Name/Logo on event signage + program
  • Shout-out during Plant Bingo announcements
  • Recognition on FCCC Facebook/Instagram before & after event
  • Tax-deductible receipt from Fannin County Children's Center, a 501(c)(3)
  • Sponsors of $250+ also receive: 2 complimentary Plant Bingo tickets
Raffle Item Sponsor
$200

Gift Baskets, Gift Cards, Plant-themed goods.

All sponsors receive:

  • Name/Logo on event signage + program
  • Shout-out during Plant Bingo announcements
  • Recognition on FCCC Facebook/Instagram before & after event
  • Tax-deductible receipt from Fannin County Children's Center, a 501(c)(3)
  • Sponsors of $250+ also receive: 2 complimentary Plant Bingo tickets
General Event Sponsor
Pay what you can

Helps cover venue, Supplies, Printing, & FCCC Programs.

All sponsors receive:

  • Name/Logo on event signage + program
  • Shout-out during Plant Bingo announcements
  • Recognition on FCCC Facebook/Instagram before & after event
  • Tax-deductible receipt from Fannin County Children's Center, a 501(c)(3)
  • Sponsors of $250+ also receive: 2 complimentary Plant Bingo tickets
In-Kind Donation - Item Donation
Free

Plant Donation

Add a donation for Fannin CountyChildren's Center

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!