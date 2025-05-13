Catholic Charities Of Northern Kansas Inc
Green Tie Celebration 2025
2101 E Country Club Rd
Salina, KS 67401, USA
Single Ticket
$80
Includes admission, dinner, and complimentary wine & beer during social hour for one person.
Includes admission, dinner, and complimentary wine & beer during social hour for one person.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Group of 6
$480
groupTicketCaption
Includes admission for six guests seated together, dinner, and complimentary wine & beer during social hour.
Includes admission for six guests seated together, dinner, and complimentary wine & beer during social hour.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Table of 12
$960
groupTicketCaption
Includes admission for 12 guests seated together, dinner, and complimentary wine & beer during social hour.
Includes admission for 12 guests seated together, dinner, and complimentary wine & beer during social hour.
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
addExtraDonation
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout