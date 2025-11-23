Dearborn Education Foundation

Hosted by

Dearborn Education Foundation

About this event

Green Tie Dinner 2026

7258 Chase Rd

Dearborn, MI 48126, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$7,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 30 tickets

2 Corporate tables
1 table for students/teachers
Speaking opportunity
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
Placed on DEF donor wall
Corporate logo on DEF website (1 yr.)
Article in Newsletter

Venue Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

1 Corporate table
1 Table for students/teachers
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
Place on DEF donor wall
Corporate log on DEF website (6 mo.)

Media Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Table
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
Place on DEF donor wall

Student & Family Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Table for students & their families
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity

Table Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

1 Table
Recognition in all event publicity

Supporting Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

2 Tickets
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity

Individual Ticket
$100

1 Ticket

Corporate logo in video program

Add a donation for Dearborn Education Foundation

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