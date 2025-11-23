Green Tie Dinner 2026

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About this event
2 Corporate tables
1 table for students/teachers
Speaking opportunity
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
Placed on DEF donor wall
Corporate logo on DEF website (1 yr.)
Article in Newsletter
1 Corporate table
1 Table for students/teachers
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
Place on DEF donor wall
Corporate log on DEF website (6 mo.)
1 Table
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
Place on DEF donor wall
1 Table for students & their families
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
1 Table
Recognition in all event publicity
2 Tickets
Corporate logo in video program
Recognition in all event publicity
1 Ticket
Corporate logo in video program
$
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