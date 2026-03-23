Green Wave Baseball Game Day Eats

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Meals provided for seven away games.
April 16
May 5, 7, 12, 14, 21, 26
Morning games not included:
Meals for eight away games
April 13, 16, 22
May 4, 8, 13, 18, 22
Boosters will provide snacks and after game food
4/27 Keene - Spring Break
5/16 BG- Evening weekend game
Meals for 19 games, both home and away.
Boosters will provide snacks and after game food for:
4/27 Keene - Spring Break
5/16 BG- Evening weekend game
5/12 STA - Cookout TBD
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