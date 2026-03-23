Offered by

Green Wave Baseball Boosters Club

About this shop

Green Wave Baseball Game Day Eats

Reserves Player item
Reserves Player
$70

Meals provided for seven away games.

April 16

May 5, 7, 12, 14, 21, 26


Morning games not included:

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Junior Varsity item
Junior Varsity
$80

Meals for eight away games

April 13, 16, 22

May 4, 8, 13, 18, 22


Boosters will provide snacks and after game food

4/27 Keene - Spring Break

5/16 BG- Evening weekend game


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Varsity item
Varsity
$175

Meals for 19 games, both home and away.


Boosters will provide snacks and after game food for:

4/27 Keene - Spring Break

5/16 BG- Evening weekend game


5/12 STA - Cookout TBD


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