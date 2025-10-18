Greenbrier Youth Lacrosse League’s Annual Raffle 2025

Enter to win VIP seating and VIP Parking for the December 13th GYL game at Greenbrier High School.





If you win VIP seating, you’ll have the following made available to you during the game:

Two comfy chairs, snack and drink cooler, cow bell for cheering





If you win VIP Parking, you’ll have front row parking reserved for you during the day of the game.





One name will be selected for the seating and one will be selected for the parking.