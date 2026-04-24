Greenfield High School Booster Club's Silent Auction

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Diamond earrings
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Portillo's bag, cup and gift card!
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Portillo's bag, cup and gift card!!
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Wine Tasting for 4 at Coopers Hawk
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Hug in a box - Candle, blanket, fuzzy socks and more!
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4 Tickets to Timber Rattlers game!
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Gift card for lessons at Golf Galaxy
Gift Certificate for Bunzels steak dinner for 2
variety of drinks and custom wrestling tumbler
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2 cases of Summer Shandy
2 Cases of Happy Thursday's
XL Brewer button up shirt
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Lottery tickets Galore!
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Large embroidered Greenfield hooded sweatshirt
Greenfield hot/cold Tumbler
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Fiesta Night!
Margarita mix, glasses and Hornitos Tequila
Gift Certificate to El Beso
Gift certificate for 1 hour of dance lessons
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Road AmericaT
wo (2) Full Event Tickets to
the Cheese Capital Cup
Featuring Trans Am SpeedTour
June 26-28, 2026
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Donation Package for the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, August 6-16!
This package includes Four General Admission Tickets
One Bargain Book Voucher
One Original Cream Puff 6-Pack Voucher.
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2 Front Row seats at the 2026 8th Grade promotion
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1 Registration fee for either Youth Football or Youth Cheer
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Parking pass for 2026-2027 School year
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3 month membership to fitness center
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Front row seats to 2026 High School Graduation Ceremony
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Woodland conference pass for pass holder and guest for 2026-2027 season
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Hawks Football Blanket
Dicks Gift Card
Concession Bucks for 2026 home football game
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