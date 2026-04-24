Greenfield High School Booster Club has other campaigns you might love.

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.

Hosted by

Greenfield High School Booster Club

About this event

Sales closed

Greenfield High School Booster Club's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

4800 S 60th St, Greenfield, WI 53220, USA

Kesslers item
Kesslers
$50

Starting bid

Diamond earrings

Portillo's item
Portillo's
$20

Starting bid

Portillo's bag, cup and gift card!

Portillo's #2 item
Portillo's #2
$20

Starting bid

Portillo's bag, cup and gift card!!

Wine Tasting item
Wine Tasting
$20

Starting bid

Wine Tasting for 4 at Coopers Hawk

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Hug in a box - Candle, blanket, fuzzy socks and more!

Tickets item
Tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 Tickets to Timber Rattlers game!

Gift Basket - Wrestling item
Gift Basket - Wrestling
$25

Starting bid

Gift card for lessons at Golf Galaxy

Gift Certificate for Bunzels steak dinner for 2

variety of drinks and custom wrestling tumbler

Gift Basket - Softball item
Gift Basket - Softball
$20

Starting bid

2 cases of Summer Shandy

2 Cases of Happy Thursday's

XL Brewer button up shirt

Gift Basket- Cheer item
Gift Basket- Cheer
$25

Starting bid

Lottery tickets Galore!

Gift Basket item
Gift Basket
$20

Starting bid

Large embroidered Greenfield hooded sweatshirt

Greenfield hot/cold Tumbler

Gift Basket - Dance item
Gift Basket - Dance
$25

Starting bid

Fiesta Night!

Margarita mix, glasses and Hornitos Tequila

Gift Certificate to El Beso

Gift certificate for 1 hour of dance lessons

Gift Certificate - Road America item
Gift Certificate - Road America
$40

Starting bid

Road AmericaT

wo (2) Full Event Tickets to

the Cheese Capital Cup

Featuring Trans Am SpeedTour

June 26-28, 2026

Gift Certificate item
Gift Certificate
$40

Starting bid

Donation Package for the 2026 Wisconsin State Fair, August 6-16!

This package includes Four General Admission Tickets

One Bargain Book Voucher

One Original Cream Puff 6-Pack Voucher.

8th grade Promotion item
8th grade Promotion
$50

Starting bid

2 Front Row seats at the 2026 8th Grade promotion

Gift Certificate - Youth Football and Cheer item
Gift Certificate - Youth Football and Cheer
$50

Starting bid

1 Registration fee for either Youth Football or Youth Cheer

Certificate item
Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Parking pass for 2026-2027 School year

Certificate item
Certificate
$10

Starting bid

3 month membership to fitness center

Certificate item
Certificate
$50

Starting bid

Front row seats to 2026 High School Graduation Ceremony

Pass item
Pass
$20

Starting bid

Woodland conference pass for pass holder and guest for 2026-2027 season

Basket - Football item
Basket - Football
$20

Starting bid

Hawks Football Blanket

Dicks Gift Card

Concession Bucks for 2026 home football game

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!