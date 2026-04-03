Greenfield Yard Sale & Party Sponsorship 2026

For businesses joining our Vendor Village on Coleman Street (between Alger and Greenfield Ave). Bring your own 10x10 tent. Includes vendor spot and website mention only. For businesses joning our artists market we will have a specific area to group business together in areas that make sense between the streets next to Monday's Brewing Company and Alternate Histories. Greenfield School Parking lot could also be a consideration. This will remain flexible until final event site plans are set into place about a month prior.