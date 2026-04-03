Greenfield Yard Sale & Party Sponsorship 2026

About this event
Discounted vendor option for Community Organizations, BIPOC-owned businesses, Greenfield small businesses, and nonprofits. No MLMs or franchises. Includes vendor spot and website mention only.
For businesses joining our Vendor Village on Coleman Street (between Alger and Greenfield Ave). Bring your own 10x10 tent. Includes vendor spot and website mention only. For businesses joning our artists market we will have a specific area to group business together in areas that make sense between the streets next to Monday's Brewing Company and Alternate Histories. Greenfield School Parking lot could also be a consideration. This will remain flexible until final event site plans are set into place about a month prior.
Want to show extra support? Become a sponsor! You'll help make this event possible and receive a thank-you on social media, your logo on our website, and a vendor spot if desired. Bring your own 10x10 tent.
Gold sponsors receive multiple tailored social media mentions and prominent recognition across all materials—flyers, Vendor Village and Yard Sale signage, our website, and a dedicated sponsor post. Includes an optional vendor spot (bring your own 10x10 tent). Your support makes this event possible, and we’re deeply grateful.
Your business will be featured in all three central event areas, highlighted in major social media posts, on our website, and in a special thank-you post. Roaming entertainers will periodically mention your business—and if you attend, they'll stay near your booth to draw attention. Includes an optional vendor spot—bring your own 10x10 tent.
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