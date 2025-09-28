Greensboro Club (NANBPWC, Inc.) Online Marketplace

"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Black) item
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Black) item
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Black) item
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Black)
$25

ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025


"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-Shirt
Make a bold statement in style and spirit with our “Moving Forward with a Purpose” t-shirt — a tribute to leadership, progress and purpose.


Crafted for both comfort and confidence, this shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton and features a clean, empowering design that reflects the mission of the Greensboro Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Whether you're attending a community event or representing our club, this tee reminds the world that we don’t just move—we move with purpose.


Features:

  • Unisex fit (true to size)
  • Available in black and in multiple sizes
  • Durable, high-quality print
  • 100% cotton (or cotton blend depending on color)

Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—together.


Wear the message, Live the mission!


NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.

"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Yellow) item
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Yellow) item
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Yellow)
$25

ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025


"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-Shirt
Make a bold statement in style and spirit with our “Moving Forward with a Purpose” t-shirt — a tribute to leadership, progress and purpose.


Crafted for both comfort and confidence, this shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton and features a clean, empowering design that reflects the mission of the Greensboro Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Whether you're attending a community event or representing our club, this tee reminds the world that we don’t just move—we move with purpose.


Features:

  • Unisex fit (true to size)
  • Available in yellow and in multiple sizes
  • Durable, high-quality print
  • 100% cotton (or cotton blend depending on color)

Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—together.


Wear the message, Live the mission!


NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.

"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Red) item
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Red) item
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-shirt (Red)
$25

ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025


"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-Shirt
Make a bold statement in style and spirit with our “Moving Forward with a Purpose” t-shirt — a tribute to leadership, progress and purpose.


Crafted for both comfort and confidence, this shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton and features a clean, empowering design that reflects the mission of the Greensboro Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Whether you're attending a community event or representing our club, this tee reminds the world that we don’t just move—we move with purpose.


Features:

  • Unisex fit (true to size)
  • Available in red and in multiple sizes
  • Durable, high-quality print
  • 100% cotton (or cotton blend depending on color)

Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—together.


Wear the message, Live the mission!


NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.

NANBPWC, Inc. "Nutrition Facts" T-shirt (Yellow) item
NANBPWC, Inc. "Nutrition Facts" T-shirt (Yellow) item
NANBPWC, Inc. "Nutrition Facts" T-shirt (Yellow) item
NANBPWC, Inc. "Nutrition Facts" T-shirt (Yellow)
$25

ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025


"Nutrition Facts" T-Shirt
Involved. Constant. Cooperative. Enthusiastic. Concerned.....No Regrets! Show off the real ingredients that make you powerful with our bold and witty “Nutrition Facts” t-shirt. Designed to celebrate everything that fuels excellence—confidence, intelligence, resilience, and purpose—this shirt is more than a fashion statement. It’s a vibe.


Design:
A stylish “Nutrition Facts” label featuring powerful traits of an NANBPWC, Inc. member:

  • 100% Business & Professional Excellence
  • Daily Value of being Involved, Constant, Cooperative, Enthusiastic and Concerned with NO REGRET!

Features:

  • Unisex fit, true to size
  • Premium cotton blend for all-day comfort
  • Available in yellow and in various size options
  • Durable screen print design

Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—with purpose.


Wear the message, Live the mission!


NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.

NANBPWC, Inc. "Nutrition Facts" T-shirt (Red) item
NANBPWC, Inc. "Nutrition Facts" T-shirt (Red) item
NANBPWC, Inc. "Nutrition Facts" T-shirt (Red)
$25

ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025


"Nutrition Facts" T-Shirt
Involved. Constant. Cooperative. Enthusiastic. Concerned.....No Regrets! Show off the real ingredients that make you powerful with our bold and witty “Nutrition Facts” t-shirt. Designed to celebrate everything that fuels excellence—confidence, intelligence, resilience, and purpose—this shirt is more than a fashion statement. It’s a vibe.


Design:
A stylish “Nutrition Facts” label featuring powerful traits of an NANBPWC, Inc. member:

  • 100% Business & Professional Excellence
  • Daily Value of being Involved, Constant, Cooperative, Enthusiastic and Concerned with NO REGRET!

Features:

  • Unisex fit, true to size
  • Premium cotton blend for all-day comfort
  • Available in red and in various size options
  • Durable screen print design

Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—with purpose.


Wear the message, Live the mission!


NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing