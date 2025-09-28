Greensboro Club (NANBPWC, Inc.) Online Marketplace

ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025





"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-Shirt

Make a bold statement in style and spirit with our “Moving Forward with a Purpose” t-shirt — a tribute to leadership, progress and purpose.





Crafted for both comfort and confidence, this shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton and features a clean, empowering design that reflects the mission of the Greensboro Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Whether you're attending a community event or representing our club, this tee reminds the world that we don’t just move—we move with purpose.





Features:

Unisex fit (true to size)

Available in black and in multiple sizes

Durable, high-quality print

100% cotton (or cotton blend depending on color)

Why it matters:

Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—together.





Wear the message, Live the mission!





NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.