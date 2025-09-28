Greensboro Club (NANBPWC, Inc.) Online Marketplace

ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-Shirt
Make a bold statement in style and spirit with our “Moving Forward with a Purpose” t-shirt — a tribute to leadership, progress and purpose.
Crafted for both comfort and confidence, this shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton and features a clean, empowering design that reflects the mission of the Greensboro Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Whether you're attending a community event or representing our club, this tee reminds the world that we don’t just move—we move with purpose.
Features:
Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—together.
Wear the message, Live the mission!
NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.
ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-Shirt
Make a bold statement in style and spirit with our “Moving Forward with a Purpose” t-shirt — a tribute to leadership, progress and purpose.
Crafted for both comfort and confidence, this shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton and features a clean, empowering design that reflects the mission of the Greensboro Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Whether you're attending a community event or representing our club, this tee reminds the world that we don’t just move—we move with purpose.
Features:
Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—together.
Wear the message, Live the mission!
NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.
ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025
"Moving Forward with a Purpose" T-Shirt
Make a bold statement in style and spirit with our “Moving Forward with a Purpose” t-shirt — a tribute to leadership, progress and purpose.
Crafted for both comfort and confidence, this shirt is made from soft, breathable cotton and features a clean, empowering design that reflects the mission of the Greensboro Club of the NANBPWC, Inc. Whether you're attending a community event or representing our club, this tee reminds the world that we don’t just move—we move with purpose.
Features:
Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—together.
Wear the message, Live the mission!
NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.
ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025
"Nutrition Facts" T-Shirt
Involved. Constant. Cooperative. Enthusiastic. Concerned.....No Regrets! Show off the real ingredients that make you powerful with our bold and witty “Nutrition Facts” t-shirt. Designed to celebrate everything that fuels excellence—confidence, intelligence, resilience, and purpose—this shirt is more than a fashion statement. It’s a vibe.
Design:
A stylish “Nutrition Facts” label featuring powerful traits of an NANBPWC, Inc. member:
Features:
Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—with purpose.
Wear the message, Live the mission!
NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.
ORDER DEADLINE: October 31, 2025
"Nutrition Facts" T-Shirt
Involved. Constant. Cooperative. Enthusiastic. Concerned.....No Regrets! Show off the real ingredients that make you powerful with our bold and witty “Nutrition Facts” t-shirt. Designed to celebrate everything that fuels excellence—confidence, intelligence, resilience, and purpose—this shirt is more than a fashion statement. It’s a vibe.
Design:
A stylish “Nutrition Facts” label featuring powerful traits of an NANBPWC, Inc. member:
Features:
Why it matters:
Proceeds from each purchase support our scholarships, mentorship programs, and local community initiatives. Your purchase helps us continue moving forward—with purpose.
Wear the message, Live the mission!
NOTE: In-person pick-up only @ monthly business meetings, and at scheduled November 2025 Club events.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing