Greensboro New School Trunk or Treat Raffle 2025

Get ready to stock up on all the school essentials with this colorful and practical basket! Packed with over $70 worth of supplies, it includes everything from creativity boosters to everyday must-haves:
Whether for school, home, or crafting, this basket is sure to keep you stocked, inspired, and organized all year long!
Keep your car looking fresh, clean, and road-ready with this all-in-one car wash kit! Perfect for car enthusiasts or anyone who loves a sparkling ride, this basket comes loaded with over $55 worth of essentials to give your vehicle the ultimate shine:
Whether you’re doing a quick clean-up or a full detail, this basket has everything you need to make your car shine inside and out!
Spark imagination and hands-on fun with this colorful basket designed just for toddlers! Bursting with over $50 worth of creative supplies, it’s the perfect way to keep little hands busy while encouraging learning and play:
With so many ways to color, cut, paint, and create, this basket is a dream come true for budding artists!
Buff City Soaps Bundle
Freshen up your home with this refreshing and eco-friendly set from Buff City Soaps! This bundle includes Lemongrass Eucalyptus Dish Soap, Multi-Surface Cleaner, and Foaming Hand Soap—all made with plant-based ingredients that smell amazing and work beautifully. To top it off, enjoy two exclusive coupons for 15% and 20% off your entire purchase, so you can stock up on even more of your Buff City favorites.
✨ A perfect mix of clean, green, and serene!
$100 Gift Certificate to IV Smiles
Treat yourself to wellness and rejuvenation with this $100 gift certificate to IV Smiles! Whether you’re looking for a boost of hydration, an immune system pick-me-up, or a refreshing vitamin infusion, IV Smiles offers personalized treatments to help you feel your best.
✨ Retail value: $100
$50 Toys & Co Gift Card
Bring the fun home with this $50 Toys & Co Gift Card! Perfect for birthdays, holidays, or just because, Toys & Co is your go-to shop for unique toys, puzzles, games, and creative gifts for kids of all ages. Let the lucky winner pick out the perfect treasure for hours of play and imagination.
Nothing Bundt Cakes Gift Certificate
Celebrate any occasion with sweetness! This gift certificate is valid for one 10-inch decorated cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. With their famously moist, flavorful bundt cakes and rich cream cheese frosting, this prize is perfect for birthdays, holidays, or simply treating yourself to something delicious.
✨ Retail value: $50-60 (depending on design)
Win four tickets to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro—the world’s largest natural habitat zoo! Explore more than 500 acres of beautiful, walkable trails and get up close with elephants, giraffes, lions, polar bears, and so much more. Perfect for a family adventure or a fun outing with friends, these tickets promise a full day of exploration, learning, and unforgettable memories.
$25 Publix Gift Card
Shop for groceries, fresh produce, or household essentials with this $25 gift card to Publix. A perfect way to make your next shopping trip a little lighter on the wallet!
(Three separate $25 gift cards will be raffled, each drawn as an individual prize.)
Friendship Bracelet Kit
Get creative and make colorful, personalized jewelry with this fun Friendship Bracelet Kit! Each kit includes string, letter beads, flower beads, and circle beads—everything you need to design and share unique bracelets with friends.
(Four kits available. Each kit will be raffled as a separate prize.)
Halloween Cookie Decorating Kit – Preorder Only
Get into the spooky spirit with this Halloween Cookie Decorating Kit! Each kit includes three festive cookies (ghost, spider, and pumpkin), colorful sprinkles, and three icings in purple, orange, and white. Perfect for a fun seasonal activity (and a sweet treat, too)!
Preordering guarantees your kit will be ready and waiting for pickup on October 18th. Don’t miss out—reserve yours today!
Luxury Nails & Spa Bundle
Pamper yourself with this relaxing self-care package from Luxury Nails & Spa, located in Friendly Center in Greensboro, NC! This bundle includes a $25 gift card for any nail or spa service, a $5 voucher for a future visit, a hydrating water bottle, and a cuticle oil pen to keep your nails healthy and polished at home.
Whether you’re treating yourself to a manicure, pedicure, or a little spa time, this bundle is the perfect way to unwind and indulge! 💅✨
Spooky Paws Basket
Calling all horror fans and dog lovers! This frightfully fun basket combines your favorite classic 80’s and 90’s horror movie characters with treats for your furry friend. Inside you’ll find a collection of themed dog toys featuring iconic villains from cult classics—perfect for playtime with a spooky twist! Also included are two bags of delicious dog treats your pup will love.
Whether you’re cuddling up for a scary movie night or letting your dog chase some creepy characters, this basket is sure to be a scream!
Retail Value: $70 👻🐾
Kendra Scott Krista Lace Gold Huggie Earrings
Add a touch of timeless elegance to your jewelry collection with these stunning Kendra Scott Krista Lace Gold Huggie Earrings. Delicately detailed with the signature Kendra Scott design, these earrings feature a beautiful lace-inspired pattern that’s both classic and modern. Perfect for everyday wear or a special night out, they bring effortless sophistication to any outfit.
Whether you’re treating yourself or gifting someone special, this chic accessory is sure to become a favorite piece. ✨
Retail Value: $55
S’mores & More Campfire Basket
Get ready for cozy nights by the fire with this S’mores & More Campfire Basket! Everything you need for the perfect outdoor treat is included — two telescoping roasting forks, Hershey’s chocolate bars, graham crackers, and S’mores marshmallows for that classic gooey goodness. To make your fire even more magical, we’ve added a bag of color-changing flame packets that will turn your campfire into a dazzling display of reds, blues, and greens.
Perfect for fall evenings, backyard gatherings, or camping trips — this basket brings warmth, fun, and sweetness to every fire! 🔥🍫✨
Young Living Relaxation Basket
Unwind and recharge with this soothing Young Living Relaxation Basket, filled with calming, high-quality essentials to help you find your zen. This bundle includes a Stress Away bath bomb for the ultimate soak, a Lavender Oatmeal soap that gently cleanses and soothes the skin, and a Lavender lotion to leave you feeling soft, refreshed, and relaxed.
Perfect for a quiet evening of self-care or as a thoughtful gift for someone who deserves a little pampering. 🌿💜🕯️
Retail Value: $95
Greensboro Science Center Adventure Package
Discover, explore, and have fun with this Greensboro Science Center Adventure Package! Enjoy a day full of hands-on learning and excitement with three admission passes to the Greensboro Science Center, where you can experience the aquarium, museum, and zoo all in one place. Afterward, keep the fun going with three carousel passes for a classic ride that’s perfect for kids and adults alike.
A great outing for families or friends — this package promises a day of wonder, laughter, and unforgettable memories! 🐠🦋🎠
Pokémon Fun Basket
Catch ‘em all with this exciting Pokémon Fun Basket, packed with creative activities and collectibles any fan will love! Inside you’ll find a Crayola Giant Coloring Pages set, a Pikachu PEZ dispenser, a Pokémon art set, Trick or Trade Pokémon card packs, and a TIME Pokémon Edition magazine. Plus, keep the fun going with a Pokémon advanced coloring book and a sticker and coloring book combo featuring all your favorite characters.
Perfect for young trainers (or the young at heart!), this basket brings hours of artistic fun and Pokémon adventure. ⚡🎨🃏
Retail Value: $54
Enter for a chance to win one of 25 Apotheca gift cards, each worth $20! 💚 That’s $500 in prizes up for grabs — and every ticket sold helps support our wonderful preschool community.
Apotheca offers a wide variety of natural wellness products, herbal remedies, CBD items, teas, and thoughtful gifts — something for everyone to enjoy!
Get cozy this season with our Fall Comfort Basket, the perfect way to bring the scents and spirit of autumn into your home! This beautiful basket includes:
✨ Three premium fall-scented candles – fill your space with the warm, comforting aromas of the season.
🕯️ Two wax melt sets – enjoy long-lasting fragrance perfect for any wax warmer.
🪵 A stylish display board – ideal for showcasing your candles or serving seasonal treats.
🌿 A soothing balm – pamper yourself with a touch of relaxation as you unwind on crisp fall evenings.
Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this basket is sure to make your autumn days a little cozier and your nights a little brighter!
Celebrate the beauty of fall with this Large Crochet Fall Decor Basket, lovingly filled with crocheted autumn treasures! Each piece is handmade with care and detail, bringing cozy charm and rustic elegance to any space.
Inside you’ll find:
🎃 Crocheted pumpkins – soft, festive, and perfect for decorating mantels or tables.
🌽 Crocheted corn and squash – vibrant reminders of the harvest season.
🌰 Crocheted acorns – adorable accents for your fall décor.
🍄 Crocheted mushrooms – whimsical touches that add woodland magic.
This basket makes a unique, one-of-a-kind centerpiece or the perfect gift for any fall lover. Bring home a little handcrafted warmth this season!
Get ready for some spooky sensory fun! This Halloween-themed sensory bin is packed with festive textures and treasures to spark creativity and play. Little hands will love exploring Halloween-colored beans, eyeballs, skulls, scoops, bones, and other surprise trinkets perfect for imaginative play and fine motor development.
Whether used at home or in the classroom, this bin offers endless opportunities for hands-on learning and seasonal excitement!
Add a cozy touch of fall charm to your home with this beautiful set of handmade decorative jersey pumpkins! Each pumpkin is thoughtfully crafted from soft, high-quality jersey fabric, making them the perfect blend of rustic and elegant. Display them together as a centerpiece or sprinkle them throughout your home for a warm, seasonal accent that lasts year after year.
A perfect addition to your autumn décor—no watering or carving required!
Celebrate the beauty of autumn with this charming hand-crocheted fall harvest basket! Inside, you’ll find a delightful collection of soft, handmade creations — including colorful corn, whimsical mushrooms, plump pumpkins, cozy acorns, and adorable squash.
Each piece is carefully crafted with love and attention to detail, making this basket a perfect accent for your fall décor or a unique gift for someone who appreciates handmade artistry.
Take home this beautiful painting by Mary Lou Williams. Perfect for any space and brings a touch of warm elegance. Retail price is $350
Capture your furry friend’s personality with a one-of-a-kind custom pet portrait by talented local artist Moe Oskipenko! Whether it’s a playful pup, a curious cat, or another beloved companion, Moe will bring your pet’s spirit to life with artistry and heart.
This unique piece makes a meaningful keepsake or an unforgettable gift for any animal lover. Celebrate your pet in style with a work of art you’ll treasure forever!
Get ready to make learning and communication more fun with the QBall Pro (Retails $250)— a throwable, wireless microphone designed to get everyone talking! Perfect for classrooms, meetings, or events, the QBall Pro encourages participation and active engagement by turning discussions into interactive experiences.
Simply toss the soft, durable ball to the next speaker and let their voice be heard — literally! With crystal-clear sound and an easy-to-use wireless setup, the QBall Pro is both entertaining and educational.
💬 Great for teachers, presenters, and anyone who loves innovative tools for connection and learning.
Start the school year off right with this school essentials bundle! Packed with everything a student could need, this set features a stylish pink bookbag filled to the brim with supplies — including:
🖍️ 24 highlighters, colored pencils, Colors of the World crayons, regular crayons
✏️ Pens, pencils, erasers, and index cards
📚 3 spiral notebooks and 3 durable plastic folders
🎧 Ear buds, electric and manual pencil sharpeners
🧃 A reusable water bottle, clear tape, pencil pouch, and sleek metal pencil case
Perfect for students of all ages, this bundle makes organization easy and learning fun!
Get ready for endless outdoor fun with this ultimate water play bundle! Perfect for sunny days, backyard parties, or family gatherings, this set includes everything you need to stay cool and entertained:
🎈 Reusable water balloons and 200 regular water balloons for hours of splash battles
🦕 A dinosaur sprinkler that brings roaring fun to any yard
🫧 Bubbles for classic outdoor joy
🌊 A water diving toy pack for pool-time adventures
Bring on the giggles, sunshine, and summer memories with this action-packed bundle!
An assortment of hair care products and sensory toys.
$25 Gift card to LPFS
$25 Gift Card to Scrambled
