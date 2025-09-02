Greensboro New School Trunk or Treat Raffle 2025

Get ready to stock up on all the school essentials with this colorful and practical basket! Packed with over $70 worth of supplies, it includes everything from creativity boosters to everyday must-haves:

A variety of colored pencils (including erasable ones!)

Construction paper for endless projects

Classic Ticonderoga pencils

Expo dry erase markers

A bold Sharpie pack

Both white and clear glue

Smooth-writing PaperMate pens

Handy sticky tabs and Post-it notes

Thin washable markers and regular markers

Two full boxes of crayons

Whether for school, home, or crafting, this basket is sure to keep you stocked, inspired, and organized all year long!