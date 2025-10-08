Greenville Roller Derby Sponsorship Packages

Unfortunately penalties happen in derby, but that's great for you as a penalty box sponsor! On average, skaters go to the box approximately 30 times per game. As the box sponsor your organization will be announced every time a GRD skater serves a penalty. Example: "Fleur de Lethal is on her way to the penalty box sponsored by Arbor Landscape and Lighting. For more info on the best landscaping company in town, visit their website at arborll.com".