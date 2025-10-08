Greenville Roller Derby Sponsorship Packages

Includes the following benefits: Logo & link on our website throughout the year; 4 season tickets with reserved seating; Season website ad; 4 GRD merch bags; Season banner display; Full page program ad per game; Digital scrolling scoreboard ad for the season; Vendor table for the season; Quarterly social media shout-outs
Includes the following benefits: Logo & link on our website throughout the year; 2 season tickets with reserved seating; Season website ad; 2 GRD T-shirts; Season banner display; 1/2 page program ad per game; Vendor table for 2 home games; 2 social media shout-outs
Includes the following benefits: 4 tickets to home game of choice; Season website ad; 1/4 page program ad per game; Vendor table for 1 home game; 1 social media shout-out
Your organization will be mentioned during both halftimes during game day!
This package gives you 2 front row seats to our home games for the season!
Provide GRD with your business banner to be displayed during every home event of the season.
Unfortunately penalties happen in derby, but that's great for you as a penalty box sponsor! On average, skaters go to the box approximately 30 times per game. As the box sponsor your organization will be announced every time a GRD skater serves a penalty. Example: "Fleur de Lethal is on her way to the penalty box sponsored by Arbor Landscape and Lighting. For more info on the best landscaping company in town, visit their website at arborll.com".
The Jammer Line is where jammers (point scoring players) line up at the start of each jam. With approximately 45 jams per game, your organization will be mentioned each time the skaters take the jam line to start the next jam.
Your organization will be featured on GRDs Social Media Page.
Your organization will be featured on the GRD website for 1 year.
All eyes will be on your ad as fans check the score
An official review happens when a team disagrees with a call (or lack of call) from a referee. Your organization will be mentioned during the time out for the review.
