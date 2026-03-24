Greenwood Engineering Booster Club's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
10 lbs ground beef, 1 arm roast, 2 pack filet mignon, 2 pack ribeye, and Stick Ladder swag. Donated by Stick Ladder Ranch. Igloo Marine Backpack Cooler donated by Guinta family. VALUED AT $350
Starting bid
Your child will be recognized as an Honorary Captain for a Varsity football game on October 2, 2026 vs Glen Rose. Walk out on the field with team captains. Be announced in front of the crowd and stand at midfield for the coin toss. Donated by Coach Hill, GHS Athletic Director VALUED AT $200
Starting bid
1 hour discovery flight at Midland Airpark donated by Floris Flight Services. VALUED AT $100
Starting bid
Glock 48 9mm
-1 case of ammo
-6 month membership Ally Gun Range. Donated by REC. VALUED AT $720
Starting bid
ZO skin care swag bag donated by Elite Family Practice.
-Skin brightening sheet masque (1)
-Exfoliation accelerator 1 fl oz
-Hydrating crème 2 fl oz
-Gentle cleanser 2 fl oz
-Wrinkle + texture repair 1 fl oz
-Headband (1)
-Exfoliating polish 0.57 fl oz
LV 1:1 Passport Holder donated by Party With Me Boutique VALUED AT $585
Starting bid
2'x6' solid wood planter. Donated by Rooks family. VALUED AT $250
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Custom Art - You choose your own theme for the artist to create for you! Donated by Tiemann family. VALUED AT $50
Starting bid
Homemade sauerkraut & sweet nuts. Donated by Dieringer family. VALUED AT $100
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4 tickets to Party Animals vs TX Tailgaters in Midland, TX @ Momentum Bank Ballpark July 2nd. Donated by REC. VALUED AT $140
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Season passes for family of 4 for Fall 2026. Donated by Fiddlesticks Farms. VALUED AT $180
Starting bid
Created & donated by Michelle Chastain. VALUED AT $45
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Created & donated by Michelle Chastain. VALUED AT $35
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Donated by Norton Family. VALUED AT $110
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One time septic clean out. Donated by Terrett Septic. VALUED AT $450
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2'x3' Texas Tech cornhole set including 8 bags. Donated by Brown family. VALUED AT $170
Starting bid
30 minute photo session, 10 digital images, and print rights. Donated by Rebecca Hieb Photography. VALUED AT $350
Starting bid
-ZO Self Care Package donated by Doll Aesthetics. -Pink LV 1:1 Belt donated by Party With Me Boutique. VALUED AT $420
Starting bid
-Asparagus Fern donated by Advanced Tree Clinic.
-Buttermilk Sky Pie $60 gift card donated by Leslie Vanderland. -MO Self Care $50 gift card donated by MO Self Care. -Greenwood Nails $100 gift card donated by Greenwood Nails. -2 Bottles of wine donated by Booze & Cruise. -Fiddlesticks Farms tickets donated by Fiddlesticks Farms. VALUED AT $350
Starting bid
-Ally Outdoor 1 month membership donated by Ally Outdoors.
-Milwaukee pack-out donated by Guns Up Outdoor & Hardware.
-Crown Royal 750 ml whiskey bottle donated by Booze N Cruise.
-Bass Pro $100 gift card donated by Phelps family.
-Men's LV Wallet donated by Party With Me Boutique.
-Tea2GO $50 gift card, Camo Hydro Jug, and Ranger smelly jelly donated by Tea N Energy.
VALUED AT $700
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