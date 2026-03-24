Greenwood Engineering Booster Club
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Greenwood Engineering Booster Club
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Greenwood Engineering Booster Club's Silent Auction

Assorted box of beef cuts & Backpack Cooler Bag item
Assorted box of beef cuts & Backpack Cooler Bag item
Assorted box of beef cuts & Backpack Cooler Bag
$175

Starting bid

10 lbs ground beef, 1 arm roast, 2 pack filet mignon, 2 pack ribeye, and Stick Ladder swag. Donated by Stick Ladder Ranch. Igloo Marine Backpack Cooler donated by Guinta family. VALUED AT $350

GHS Football Honorary Captain @ Home Game item
GHS Football Honorary Captain @ Home Game
$100

Starting bid

Your child will be recognized as an Honorary Captain for a Varsity football game on October 2, 2026 vs Glen Rose. Walk out on the field with team captains. Be announced in front of the crowd and stand at midfield for the coin toss. Donated by Coach Hill, GHS Athletic Director VALUED AT $200

Discovery Flight @ Midland Airpark item
Discovery Flight @ Midland Airpark
$50

Starting bid

1 hour discovery flight at Midland Airpark donated by Floris Flight Services. VALUED AT $100

Glock 48 9mm, Ammo & Gun Range Package item
Glock 48 9mm, Ammo & Gun Range Package
$360

Starting bid

Glock 48 9mm

-1 case of ammo

-6 month membership Ally Gun Range. Donated by REC. VALUED AT $720

ZO skin care & LV 1:1 Passport Holder item
ZO skin care & LV 1:1 Passport Holder
$275

Starting bid

ZO skin care swag bag donated by Elite Family Practice.

-Skin brightening sheet masque (1)

-Exfoliation accelerator 1 fl oz

-Hydrating crème 2 fl oz

-Gentle cleanser 2 fl oz

-Wrinkle + texture repair 1 fl oz

-Headband (1)

-Exfoliating polish 0.57 fl oz

LV 1:1 Passport Holder donated by Party With Me Boutique VALUED AT $585

2' x 6' Solid Wood Planter item
2' x 6' Solid Wood Planter
$125

Starting bid

2'x6' solid wood planter. Donated by Rooks family. VALUED AT $250

Custom Art item
Custom Art
$25

Starting bid

Custom Art - You choose your own theme for the artist to create for you! Donated by Tiemann family. VALUED AT $50

Homemade Sauerkraut & Sweet Nuts Package item
Homemade Sauerkraut & Sweet Nuts Package
$75

Starting bid

Homemade sauerkraut & sweet nuts. Donated by Dieringer family. VALUED AT $100

4 Tickets Party Animals vs TX Tailgaters @ Midland item
4 Tickets Party Animals vs TX Tailgaters @ Midland
$70

Starting bid

4 tickets to Party Animals vs TX Tailgaters in Midland, TX @ Momentum Bank Ballpark July 2nd. Donated by REC. VALUED AT $140

Fiddlesticks Farms Season Passes item
Fiddlesticks Farms Season Passes
$90

Starting bid

Season passes for family of 4 for Fall 2026. Donated by Fiddlesticks Farms. VALUED AT $180

Wall Art 2 Piece Set item
Wall Art 2 Piece Set
$35

Starting bid

Created & donated by Michelle Chastain. VALUED AT $45

Decorative Cutting Board item
Decorative Cutting Board
$25

Starting bid

Created & donated by Michelle Chastain. VALUED AT $35

Yellow RC Airplane item
Yellow RC Airplane
$60

Starting bid

Donated by Norton Family. VALUED AT $110

Terrett Septic Clean Out item
Terrett Septic Clean Out
$225

Starting bid

One time septic clean out. Donated by Terrett Septic. VALUED AT $450

Texas Tech Cornhole Set item
Texas Tech Cornhole Set
$85

Starting bid

2'x3' Texas Tech cornhole set including 8 bags. Donated by Brown family. VALUED AT $170

Mini Photo Session with Rebecca Hieb item
Mini Photo Session with Rebecca Hieb
$175

Starting bid

30 minute photo session, 10 digital images, and print rights. Donated by Rebecca Hieb Photography. VALUED AT $350

ZO Self Care & Pink LV 1:1 Belt item
ZO Self Care & Pink LV 1:1 Belt
$210

Starting bid

-ZO Self Care Package donated by Doll Aesthetics. -Pink LV 1:1 Belt donated by Party With Me Boutique. VALUED AT $420

Mother's Day Package item
Mother's Day Package
$175

Starting bid

-Asparagus Fern donated by Advanced Tree Clinic.

-Buttermilk Sky Pie $60 gift card donated by Leslie Vanderland. -MO Self Care $50 gift card donated by MO Self Care. -Greenwood Nails $100 gift card donated by Greenwood Nails. -2 Bottles of wine donated by Booze & Cruise. -Fiddlesticks Farms tickets donated by Fiddlesticks Farms. VALUED AT $350

Father’s Day Package item
Father’s Day Package
$350

Starting bid

-Ally Outdoor 1 month membership donated by Ally Outdoors.

-Milwaukee pack-out donated by Guns Up Outdoor & Hardware.

-Crown Royal 750 ml whiskey bottle donated by Booze N Cruise.

-Bass Pro $100 gift card donated by Phelps family.

-Men's LV Wallet donated by Party With Me Boutique.

-Tea2GO $50 gift card, Camo Hydro Jug, and Ranger smelly jelly donated by Tea N Energy.

VALUED AT $700

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