Hosted by

Little League Baseball Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Greenwood Little League

Pick-up location

2200 S Co Rd 1084, Midland, TX 79706, USA

CLAYCOPTER LAUCHER & DISCS item
CLAYCOPTER LAUCHER & DISCS item
CLAYCOPTER LAUCHER & DISCS
$50

Starting bid

VALUE - $300

Donated by: Heatley Family


This one of a kind claycopter launcher is perfect for target practice! It has integrated safety features, variable speed knob to control launch speed and distance.

The Handmade Heifer Blanket item
The Handmade Heifer Blanket
$150

Starting bid

VALUE - $300

Donated by: Kristie Duhon


"There is no place like home!"

A blanket that feels more like Heaven!

Turtlebox item
Turtlebox item
Turtlebox item
Turtlebox
$100

Starting bid

VALUE - $430

Donated by: Warren Valve


Start the summer off right with a speaker that is LOUD & WATERPROOF!

28” Black Stone Griddle w/ Hood item
28” Black Stone Griddle w/ Hood item
28” Black Stone Griddle w/ Hood item
28” Black Stone Griddle w/ Hood
$150

Starting bid

VALUE - $340

Donated by: Mark Stamps


Griddle perfect for a morning breakfast or outdoor fajita night! You will have the whole neighborhood wondering what is for dinner.

1 on 1 private gymnastics lesson item
1 on 1 private gymnastics lesson
$30

Starting bid

VALUE - $55

Donated by: Courtney Jesek


Gymnastics Lesson – Fun, skill-building, and confidence-boosting for all levels!

Homerun Physical Therapy Session item
Homerun Physical Therapy Session
$50

Starting bid

VALUE - $100

Donated by- Fletcher PT


Physical Therapy Session – Evaluation, treatment, and personalized plan to reduce pain and improve mobility.

GREASE LIGHTNING item
GREASE LIGHTNING
$150

Starting bid

VALUE - $500

Donated by: Monty Goodman


Keep your vehicle running smoothly with 2 diesel or 3 gas oil changes, all done with mobile service for ultimate convenience.

Bz Nailzz item
Bz Nailzz
$30

Starting bid

VALUE - $80

Donated by: Briley Mendez


Get glam with a full set of nails! Choose your style and leave with a flawless, confidence-boosting set.

Resin Art item
Resin Art
$35

Starting bid

VALUE - $100

Donated by: Michelle Chastain


Own a one-of-a-kind resin art piece! This handcrafted creation features rich colors, depth, and a sleek finish—no two pieces are ever the same.

Baseball Cooler & Swag item
Baseball Cooler & Swag
$40

Starting bid

VALUE - $120

Donated by: The Hair Co-op & Kali Dewbre


Loaded with baseball-themed goodies and essentials, perfect for game days, tailgates, or weekend fun.

Baseball Door Hanger item
Baseball Door Hanger
$40

Starting bid

VALUE - $60

Donated by: Kenzi Addy


Welcome guests with a baseball door hanger! A charming and unique piece that shows off your love for the game right at your front door.

Baseball Door Hanger item
Baseball Door Hanger
$40

Starting bid

VALUE - $60

Donated by: Kenzi Addy


Welcome guests with a baseball door hanger! A charming and unique piece that shows off your love for the game right at your front door.

BRIGADE - 6 month membership item
BRIGADE - 6 month membership
$100

Starting bid

VALUE - $548

Donated by: Brigade Family Fitness


Kick start your fitness journey with a 6-month gym membership! Build strength, boost energy, and stay motivated all year long.

ZO skin care item
ZO skin care
$50

Starting bid

VALUE - $260

Donated by: Kim Dodd


ZO Skin Health Skincare Set – Premium, medical-grade products designed to improve skin health and deliver a radiant, glowing complexion.

Taste of Midland item
Taste of Midland
$100

Starting bid

VALUE - $385

Donated by: Local Restaurants


Savor the best of the area with a Taste of Midland! Packed with local favorites, this bundle is perfect for exploring everything Midland has to offer.

Terrett Septic Cleaning item
Terrett Septic Cleaning
$100

Starting bid

VALUE - $305

Donated by: Terrett Septic Cleaning


Maintain your home with Terrett Septic Cleaning services! Reliable, professional Septic Cleaning to keep everything flowing properly.

Greenwood Nutrition Basket & GC item
Greenwood Nutrition Basket & GC
$30

Starting bid

VALUE - 80


Donated by: Greenwood Nutrition


Basket filled with your favorite essentials from a local favorite, Greenwood Nutrition + a gift card!!!

J&S Candy item
J&S Candy
$25

Starting bid

VALUE - $50


Donated by: J&S Candy


A must grab candy basket full of freeze dried candy perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth!

JON HART item
JON HART
$50

Starting bid

VALUE - $200


Donated by: Thirsty Bird

Mom Essential Game Bag item
Mom Essential Game Bag
$30

Starting bid

VALUE - $60


Donated by: Lee Family


Full of all the essentials for a game day!!!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!