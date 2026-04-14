Greenwood Little League

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Starting bid
VALUE - $300
Donated by: Heatley Family
This one of a kind claycopter launcher is perfect for target practice! It has integrated safety features, variable speed knob to control launch speed and distance.
Starting bid
VALUE - $300
Donated by: Kristie Duhon
"There is no place like home!"
A blanket that feels more like Heaven!
Starting bid
VALUE - $430
Donated by: Warren Valve
Start the summer off right with a speaker that is LOUD & WATERPROOF!
Starting bid
VALUE - $340
Donated by: Mark Stamps
Griddle perfect for a morning breakfast or outdoor fajita night! You will have the whole neighborhood wondering what is for dinner.
Starting bid
VALUE - $55
Donated by: Courtney Jesek
Gymnastics Lesson – Fun, skill-building, and confidence-boosting for all levels!
Starting bid
VALUE - $100
Donated by- Fletcher PT
Physical Therapy Session – Evaluation, treatment, and personalized plan to reduce pain and improve mobility.
Starting bid
VALUE - $500
Donated by: Monty Goodman
Keep your vehicle running smoothly with 2 diesel or 3 gas oil changes, all done with mobile service for ultimate convenience.
Starting bid
VALUE - $80
Donated by: Briley Mendez
Get glam with a full set of nails! Choose your style and leave with a flawless, confidence-boosting set.
Starting bid
VALUE - $100
Donated by: Michelle Chastain
Own a one-of-a-kind resin art piece! This handcrafted creation features rich colors, depth, and a sleek finish—no two pieces are ever the same.
Starting bid
VALUE - $120
Donated by: The Hair Co-op & Kali Dewbre
Loaded with baseball-themed goodies and essentials, perfect for game days, tailgates, or weekend fun.
Starting bid
VALUE - $60
Donated by: Kenzi Addy
Welcome guests with a baseball door hanger! A charming and unique piece that shows off your love for the game right at your front door.
Starting bid
VALUE - $60
Donated by: Kenzi Addy
Welcome guests with a baseball door hanger! A charming and unique piece that shows off your love for the game right at your front door.
Starting bid
VALUE - $548
Donated by: Brigade Family Fitness
Kick start your fitness journey with a 6-month gym membership! Build strength, boost energy, and stay motivated all year long.
Starting bid
VALUE - $260
Donated by: Kim Dodd
ZO Skin Health Skincare Set – Premium, medical-grade products designed to improve skin health and deliver a radiant, glowing complexion.
Starting bid
VALUE - $385
Donated by: Local Restaurants
Savor the best of the area with a Taste of Midland! Packed with local favorites, this bundle is perfect for exploring everything Midland has to offer.
Starting bid
VALUE - $305
Donated by: Terrett Septic Cleaning
Maintain your home with Terrett Septic Cleaning services! Reliable, professional Septic Cleaning to keep everything flowing properly.
Starting bid
VALUE - 80
Donated by: Greenwood Nutrition
Basket filled with your favorite essentials from a local favorite, Greenwood Nutrition + a gift card!!!
Starting bid
VALUE - $50
Donated by: J&S Candy
A must grab candy basket full of freeze dried candy perfect for anyone with a sweet tooth!
Starting bid
VALUE - $200
Donated by: Thirsty Bird
Starting bid
VALUE - $60
Donated by: Lee Family
Full of all the essentials for a game day!!!
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