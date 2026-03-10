Gretchko PTO's Spring Carnival Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Your little one can get a ride from home to Gretchko in a shiny red fire truck! Door to door service in style.
Starting bid
Your kiddo gets to have their very own lunch and recess with a West Bloomfield police officer here at Gretchko.
Starting bid
Thank you, friends at West Bloomfield Parks and Rec! Their basket starts your summer off right with a WBPR gift certificate for up to 4 family members for a summer nature program, WBPR water bottle, WBPR picnic blanket, park toys, kite, plane glider, and bug viewing kit.
Starting bid
Dog lovers this one is for you! This basket contains 1 free spa service, 1 free day of daycare, dog toys, poop bags, dog shampoo, and a travel dog bowl.
Starting bid
This basket allows an incoming student to start their martial arts journey off right! It includes a trial membership voucher, a duffle bag, a True Martial Arts uniform, a True Martial Arts t shirt, a True Martial Arts Water Bottle, and other seasonal additions! Over $200 value!!
Starting bid
This basket contains prizes from the various companies Gretchko works with throughout the year. Basket contains a $50 Cottage Inn gift card, a Rolladium family 4 pack, 2 Chick Fil A lunch vouchers, a Bagel Day punch card for next school year, and a $10 Dairy Queen gift card!
Starting bid
Reserve your own VIP parking right near the front of the building! Valid for the '26-27 school year
Starting bid
Reserve your own VIP parking right near the front of the building! Valid for the '26-27 school year
Starting bid
Reserve your own VIP parking right near the front of the building! Valid for the '26-27 school year
Starting bid
Your summer fun is covered! This summer fun basket is full of the following goodies:
Backpack cooler, sun visor, toss and catch game, sprinkler, Zuru bunch of balloons, sunscreen, bubble wands, dive sticks, beach umbrella, sand toys, beach towels, and a beach ball!
Starting bid
Calling all crafters! You'll be set with projects galore with this basket. Includes mini canvases and easels, beads, cord, craft sticks, crayons, glue sticks, a Crayola coloring book, a gummy candy labs, and more. Snacks included!
Starting bid
A Gretchko scientist is in the making! This basket contains so many cool STEM items including a gemstone dig kit, a dinosaur dig kit, a scientific microscope, stickers, a chemistry set, glow in the dark marble run, a build your own volcano(!), Smithsonian rocket kit, a periodic table of the elements, a $125 certificate to Mad Science along with some fun items from Mad Science, 2 science books, a Pete the Cat book, and a lab coat and glasses to bring it all together.
Starting bid
Summer is sweeter with this basket! This party in a box provides everything a family needs for gourmet dessert right at home! Includes an ice cream maker, ice cream scoop, toppings tray, spoons and bowls, chocolate chips, a variety of sprinkles, cones, hard shell, gummy bears, marshmallow fluff, and a jar of cherries to top it off!
Starting bid
Lights! Camera! Action! This basket is for the movie lovers at Gretchko. Basket includes popcorn, seasonings, Nerds gummy clusters, Swedish Fish, Junior Mints, a cozy blanket, and an AMC Movie gift card!
Starting bid
Your family game night can get started with this fun basket. It includes Connect 4, Pie Face, Telestrations, Spot It, some assorted snacks, a cozy blanket, and a $25 DoorDash gift card to provide more munchies.
Starting bid
This basket contains allll the goodies: Reese's, Butterfinger, M&Ms, Sour Patch Kids, Starburst, Nerds, and many more! The sweetness continues with a Candy Land battle!
Starting bid
Head to the beach in style with this basket. Filled with all kinds of beach goodies including:a large Bogg bag, resuable water balloons, a beach towel, a water bottle with straw, bluetooth speaker, waterproof playing cards, Sunbum sunscreen, an LED flying disc, Starburst, Skittles, Sour patch Kids, and a $25 Dairy Queen gift card!
Starting bid
Calling it right now. Your kid wants this one. This basket has 2(!) Needoh cubes, Cheslicr suction cup toy, a slinky, Kinetic sand, a set of 12 stress balls, 2 magnetic drawing boards, some slime, and assorted fidgets.
Starting bid
Talk about a game closet! This amazing basket includes all the things for a family game night for years to come. Otrio, Rummikub, Taco vs Burrito, Uno No Mercy, Mancala, Scrabble and Scrabble Jr, Apples to Apples, Clue, Monopoly Disney Edition, Headbands, Connect Four, Kanoodle, and a Hasbro Grab and Go Game Bundle. A Mickey Mouse popcorn popper, popcorn, and some fruit snacks will satisfy your cravings.
Starting bid
For young book lovers, this basket is for you. Contains a cozy blanket, an Owala water bottle, glitter pens, a journal, a $25 Barnes and Noble gift card, a Nessie tale bookmark, a sloth reading light, a tote bag, Diary of a Wimpy Kid Mad Libs, and Dog Man books.
Starting bid
Go Lions! Go Tigers! Go Bea- nevermind that part. This Detroit sports basket contains a set of Lions coasters, Tigers puzzle, Lions playing cards, Lions hat, Tigers hat, a Rally towel, and a big chain. Big League Chew and other snacks for the sports fans as well.
Starting bid
Even in summer we get rainy days. this basket has you set and ready. Includes: a Stow & Go Crayola studio, green blanket, yellow umbrella, Easy Origami book, Turtle and Snail rock pet paint sets, CraZart Playdough, Scratch art kit, construction paper, Squishmallow Lego builder, Ninjago Lego set, ceramic paint your own rainbow and dinosaur kit, giant coloring book, The Magic of Astrology book, safari kids book, "girl wash your face" book, Rainbow color match ball game, glow building blocks, flower paint craft, a bag of popcorn, a puzzle, a Lego "Brick This" game, Wiki Stix, indoor scavenger hunt, Hidden book of pictures, and a $25 gift card to DoorDash. Whew!
Starting bid
Hit the BBQ jackpot with this small tabletop grill,a utensil set, seasonings, charcoal, paper plates and napkins, a tablecloth, salt and pepper shakers, meat thermometer, squeeze bottles, picnic trays, ketchup and mustard bottles, BBQ sauce, $5 and $10 scratch offs, and little solo cup shot glasses.
Starting bid
For the adult book lover, you are set with this basket containing a DIY book nook kit, magnetic bookmarks, cozy socks, a puzzle, a reading time candle, a bestselling Emily Henry book, and an LED booklight.
Starting bid
For the Gretchko green thumbs, get your garden in shape with this basket which includes a Lawn Buddy planters cart, a Zero G hose, gardening gloves, a rain wand, canna bulbs, dahlia bulbs, a kneel pad, and a gift certificate for a mini photography session with Elisia Marie Photgraphy (includes a 20 minute sittign fee, post processing, edited digital images, and a private online gallery with unlimited downloads).
Starting bid
The winner of this basket will be able to schedule a private tour of Super Exotic Jungle! Up to ten guests can join you in meeting all the great Supes animals we have seen at Gretchko plus many more!
Starting bid
Calling all kindergarten parents: this one's just for you! Reserve two front row seats to your kiddo's upcoming kindergarten concert. Be there to catch every note, wiggle, and smile. Tissues not included.
Starting bid
Calling all kindergarten parents: this one's just for you! Reserve two front row seats to your kiddo's upcoming kindergarten concert. Be there to catch every note, wiggle, and smile. Tissues not included.
Starting bid
This basket will have you set on Gretchko merch. Spirit wear in a Youth XS, Youth L, Youth S,M,L,XL, Mens XL long sleeved WBSD tshirt, Mens XL tshirt, Womens L and XL tshirt, and miscellaneous Gretchko swag.
Starting bid
Get a front row seat to your kiddo starting a new chapter while saying goodbye to their Gretchko days.
Starting bid
Get a front row seat to your kiddo starting a new chapter while saying goodbye to their Gretchko days.
Starting bid
Continue the family fun at Troy Gym! This basket wins you a pass for an indoor ropes course pass and a punch card for 5 free visits!
Starting bid
Throw the best birthday or kids party around with SWAG gym! This pass gets you $400 a future party or event.
Starting bid
Give the gift of music! This pass gives you one free month of music lessons at School of Rock.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!