Grey Bull Rescue SOF Week 2026 Auction FINAL

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Medal of Honor hockey game: This photo was taken at the 2019 Medal of Honor convention in Tampa. It is signed by the 43 Medal of Honor recipients. This was the largest number of recipients since 1958.
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Iwo Jima Print: This is a photo of the original flag raising on Mt. Suribachi. It is signed by Herschel “Woody” Williams. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for taking out 9 enemy pillboxes.
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Print honoring the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce, it is signed by General Charles “Q” Brown.
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