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Grey Bull Rescue Foundation Corp

About this event

Grey Bull Rescue SOF Week 2026 Auction FINAL

Medal of Honor Hockey Game item
Medal of Honor Hockey Game
$250

Starting bid

Medal of Honor hockey game: This photo was taken at the 2019 Medal of Honor convention in Tampa. It is signed by the 43 Medal of Honor recipients. This was the largest number of recipients since 1958.

Iwo Jima Print item
Iwo Jima Print
$250

Starting bid

Iwo Jima Print: This is a photo of the original flag raising on Mt. Suribachi. It is signed by Herschel “Woody” Williams. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for taking out 9 enemy pillboxes.

Print honoring the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce item
Print honoring the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce
$150

Starting bid

Print honoring the 75th anniversary of the US Airforce, it is signed by General Charles “Q” Brown.

AR-15 Decanter item
AR-15 Decanter
$150

Starting bid

Custom Grey Bull Rescue Metal Flag item
Custom Grey Bull Rescue Metal Flag
$350

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!