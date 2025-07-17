GRHS Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Tournament 2025

18412 MS-613

Moss Point, MS 39562, USA

3 Man Team
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

A limit of 36 teams
3 man scramble
Includes a round of golf, 3 players, lunch, and a souvenir bag!

Hole Sponsor
$100

Sponsor just the GRHS Foundation golf tournament which provides signage at a hole!

Vendor Sponsor
$200

This is a chance for you to come interact with our teams and provide goodies, drinks, or any items you'd like! You can set up a table RIGHT on the course! This is a great way to support our cause and advertise your business while getting out and having fun with the teams!

Title Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Become the premier supporter as our exclusive Title Sponsor! This top-tier sponsorship level offers maximum exposure and recognition before, during, and after the event.

Title Sponsor Benefits Include:

  • Logo/Name featured prominently on all promotional materials, registration forms, flyers, and tournament signage
  • Recognition on event signage including welcome banner, hole signs, and awards area
  • Sponsored team of 4 included in registration
  • Opportunity to include branded items in each golfer’s swag bag
  • Special shoutouts on our official Facebook page and website
  • Recognition in all media coverage and press releases associated with the event
Mulligans
$10

Each player may purchase one mulligan to replay a shot — no questions asked! Use it wisely to shave off a stroke and stay in the running for those top prizes.

10 ft String
$15

String is used to advance ball closer to hole without using a stroke. Each team may purchase one 10-foot string to improve their lie — simply measure and cut the string for any shot (no stroke penalty)!

Duck Duck Shoot
$5

$5 for 3 tries! You get 1 ticket raffle ticket automatically even if you missed all the ducks. If you hit hit a duck you get an extra ticket. If you get all 3 times then you get a total of 5 tickets.

Add a donation for George Regional Health System Foundation

$

