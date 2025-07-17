GRHS Foundation 3rd Annual Golf Tournament 2025

A limit of 36 teams
3 man scramble
Includes a round of golf, 3 players, lunch, and a souvenir bag!
Sponsor just the GRHS Foundation golf tournament which provides signage at a hole!
This is a chance for you to come interact with our teams and provide goodies, drinks, or any items you'd like! You can set up a table RIGHT on the course! This is a great way to support our cause and advertise your business while getting out and having fun with the teams!
Become the premier supporter as our exclusive Title Sponsor! This top-tier sponsorship level offers maximum exposure and recognition before, during, and after the event.
Title Sponsor Benefits Include:
Each player may purchase one mulligan to replay a shot — no questions asked! Use it wisely to shave off a stroke and stay in the running for those top prizes.
String is used to advance ball closer to hole without using a stroke. Each team may purchase one 10-foot string to improve their lie — simply measure and cut the string for any shot (no stroke penalty)!
$5 for 3 tries! You get 1 ticket raffle ticket automatically even if you missed all the ducks. If you hit hit a duck you get an extra ticket. If you get all 3 times then you get a total of 5 tickets.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!