Gridiron Girlz 2025 Fall Season Registration

Are you a coach, program leader, or parent bringing a full squad to the field? Register your team today for the Gridiron Girlz Fall

2025 Season — the premier all-girls flag football league built to empower, compete, and crown greatness.

What’s Included with Team Registration:

· Full access to league games and playoff competition

· League events, media day, and player spotlights

· Coaching support and league communications

· Championship opportunities and MVP awards

Don’t forget to use code GGTEAM at checkout to get $50 off — our gift to you for joining us in our inaugural season!

Note: Uniforms are not included in the team registration. Gridiron Girlz League will

provide registered teams with flags and mouthpieces. If your team needs or

wants uniforms, they can be ordered separately at an additional cost - Contact

[email protected] prior to September 1st with qty and sizes prepared

for order.