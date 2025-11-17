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The Grief & Wellness Circle package includes 3 virtual grief wellness circle sessions, a journal, a pen, a bookmark, and an in-person celebration upon completion of the group.
If you previously purchased the journal, this package is for you.
The Grief & Wellness Circle package includes 3 virtual grief wellness circle sessions, a pen, a bookmark, and an in-person celebration upon completion of the group.
$
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