Marion Luckers Kidney Foundation

Hosted by

Marion Luckers Kidney Foundation

About this event

Grief & Wellness Circle

Virtual

Grief & Wellness Circle Package
$99

The Grief & Wellness Circle package includes 3 virtual grief wellness circle sessions, a journal, a pen, a bookmark, and an in-person celebration upon completion of the group.

Grief & Wellness Circle Package (Minus Journal)
$79

If you previously purchased the journal, this package is for you.


The Grief & Wellness Circle package includes 3 virtual grief wellness circle sessions, a pen, a bookmark, and an in-person celebration upon completion of the group.

Add a donation for Marion Luckers Kidney Foundation

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