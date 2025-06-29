Grier Heights Lodge No. 752 (Merchandise Account)

Grier Heights Lodge No. 752 (Merchandise Account)

Grier Heights Lodge No. 752's Merchandise

752 Fitted Hat
$35

Rep your Lodge! More colors coming Fall 2025

Lodge Vest (Past Master)
$250

This will be dawned on 9/5/25 @ grand session and at our tail gate! DON'T MISS OUT!

Lodge Vest (Brother)
$250

This will be dawned on 9/5/25 @ grand session and at our tail gate! DON'T MISS OUT!

WE ALL WE GOT! - T-shirt
$35

Enough Said!

So Nice we Named it Twice! T- Shirt
$35

Eastover to Grier Heights

They Not Like Us! T-Shirt
$35
Lodge Jacket - Royal Blue
$150

Dawned Rush Sherill Dinner 2025

District Polo
$55

Comes in White, Blue or Black! Support your District and Lodge!

Lodge Polo
$55

Black 2024, Blue 2025, Black 2025, or White 2025 Polo!

Challenge Coin
$15
Lodge Lapel Pin
$10
Apron 18 x18 {Texas Size)
$75
Apron 14 x 14 {regular Size)
$55
GH Lodge Rubber Bracelets
$5
40 Mile Vest (Members Only) ' Queen City
$250

order and text 8649064795 to confirm modifications and size

40 Mile Vest (Members Only) Camp Eutawville
$250

order and text 8649064795 to confirm modifications and size

40 Mile Letterman (Members Only)
$250

Leather sleeves and Wool. customized .. text 8649064795 for mock up

