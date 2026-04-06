Griezmann in Philly: Soccer & Football Tickets

Important before Your Purchase
To ensure a smooth experience for everyone, please keep the following in mind:
- Ticket Quantity: Please purchase only the exact number of tickets you previously confirmed with Kany. As these seats have been pre-ordered specifically for our group, we want to make sure everyone’s reservation is honored.
- Delivery: Once your payment is completed, Kany will personally send your official tickets and QR codes to you via private message.
- Support PhilaFLAM: While you're here, feel free to add a donation! Every contribution helps PhilaFLAM continue bringing vibrant French language and culture to our children and families. 🇫🇷✨
Thank you for being part of this partnership with the Philadelphia Union. We can't wait to see you at the stadium!