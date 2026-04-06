PhilaFLAM

Hosted by

PhilaFLAM

About this event

Griezmann in Philly: Soccer & Football Tickets

2501 Seaport Dr

Chester, PA 19013, États-Unis

General Admission
$48

Important before Your Purchase

To ensure a smooth experience for everyone, please keep the following in mind:

  • Ticket Quantity: Please purchase only the exact number of tickets you previously confirmed with Kany. As these seats have been pre-ordered specifically for our group, we want to make sure everyone’s reservation is honored.
  • Delivery: Once your payment is completed, Kany will personally send your official tickets and QR codes to you via private message.
  • Support PhilaFLAM: While you're here, feel free to add a donation! Every contribution helps PhilaFLAM continue bringing vibrant French language and culture to our children and families. 🇫🇷✨

Thank you for being part of this partnership with the Philadelphia Union. We can't wait to see you at the stadium!

Add a donation for PhilaFLAM

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!