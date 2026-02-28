Griffin High Football Golf Fundraiser

About this event
Registration fee includes 4man scramble, golf cart, range balls, 4 tickets and lunch.
Level 1 Sponsors will have signage placed at one of the holes during this event. Allowing sponsors to support our cause and promote their businesses.
Level 3 Sponsors will have signage placed at one of the holes during this event, will be advertised on all GHS Football Team social media platforms and will receive a drive announcement during the regular season home games. Allowing sponsors to support our cause and promote their businesses.
Level 2 Sponsors will have signage placed at one of the holes during this event and will be advertised on all GHS Football Team social media platforms. Allowing sponsors to support our cause and promote their businesses.
Single Registration fee is for 1 player in 4man scramble (allowing teams members to pay individually) fee includes golf cart, range balls, single ticket and lunch.
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