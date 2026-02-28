Griffin High Football Touchdown Club

Hosted by

Griffin High Football Touchdown Club

About this event

Griffin High Football Golf Fundraiser

250 Del Webb Blvd

Griffin, GA 30223, USA

Team Registration
$400

Registration fee includes 4man scramble, golf cart, range balls, 4 tickets and lunch.

Sponsorship Level 1
$100

Level 1 Sponsors will have signage placed at one of the holes during this event. Allowing sponsors to support our cause and promote their businesses.

Sponsorship Level 3
$300

Level 3 Sponsors will have signage placed at one of the holes during this event, will be advertised on all GHS Football Team social media platforms and will receive a drive announcement during the regular season home games. Allowing sponsors to support our cause and promote their businesses.

Sponsorship Level 2
$200

Level 2 Sponsors will have signage placed at one of the holes during this event and will be advertised on all GHS Football Team social media platforms. Allowing sponsors to support our cause and promote their businesses.

Single Player Registration
$100

Single Registration fee is for 1 player in 4man scramble (allowing teams members to pay individually) fee includes golf cart, range balls, single ticket and lunch.

Add a donation for Griffin High Football Touchdown Club

$

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