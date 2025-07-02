Griffin High Football Touchdown Club
Griffin High Football Touchdown Club's Memberships
Membership Level 1
$35
Includes a seat at the meetings and T-shirt.
Membership Level 2
$50
Includes a seat at the meetings, T-shirt and two free entries to a home game.
