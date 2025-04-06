Griffith Diamond Club's Southwest Travel Raffle 2025 Season
One chance of winning
$20
Each ticket is a 1/100 chance to win a $1000 Southwest Airline gift card.
Drawing will be held within 5 days of selling all tickets.
Terms and conditions: https://www.southwest.com/about-southwest/terms-and-conditions/gift-card/
Each ticket is a 1/100 chance to win a $1000 Southwest Airline gift card.
Drawing will be held within 5 days of selling all tickets.
Terms and conditions: https://www.southwest.com/about-southwest/terms-and-conditions/gift-card/
Add a donation for Griffith Diamond Club
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