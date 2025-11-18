Grill Guard

Offered by

Grill Guard

About the memberships

Grill Guard: Dental Professional Member

Dental Protector: Gold
$2,500

Valid until March 26, 2027

25 - Custom fit sports mouthguards, cases, your logo on case, bag tag, care instructions, per year

FREE - Gold level Red Day Run Sponsor Acknowledgment!


** Early renewals available any time

Dental Protector: Silver
$1,000

Valid until March 26, 2027

10 - Custom fit sports mouthguards, cases, your logo on case, bag tag, care instructions, per year

FREE - Silver level Red Day Run Sponsor Acknowledgment!


** Early renewals available any time

Dental Protector: Bronze
$500

Valid until March 26, 2027

5 - Custom fit sports mouthguards, cases, your logo on case, bag tag, care instructions,

per year

FREE - Bronze level Red Day Run Sponsor Acknowledgment!


** Early renewals available any time

Dental Protector: Annual Event 15
$1,500

Up to 15 athletes - Custom fit sports mouthguard, case, your logo on case, bag tag, care instructions, per event

FREE - Red Day Run Sponsor Acknowledgment!

Dental Protector: Annual Event 30
$3,000

Up to 30 athletes - Custom fit sports mouthguard, case, your logo on case, bag tag, care instructions, per event

FREE - Red Day Run Sponsor Acknowledgment!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!