Cluckin' and Chuckin' At Post 851 - Chicken BBQ & Cornhole Tournament

Join us for the Corn Hole Tournament at this year’s Cluckin' and Chuckin' event! For just $20 per two-person team, you’ll get:
Tournament entry with head-to-head bracket play
Chance to win cash and bragging rights
The satisfaction of supporting our community mission—every dollar raised helps fund scholarships, veteran services, and more!
Gather your partner, lace up your tossing shoes, and secure your spot today—teams are limited, so don’t wait!
