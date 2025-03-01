Grilling on the Gridiron 2025

✅ Premium Reserved Seating in a prime location 🪪 Table Sign with Group/Business Name – Recognition for your support ⏱️ Early Service– Be one the first tables to go through the Food Line 🎟️ Bonus Tip Pull Ticket – One complimentary tip pull entry for each guest at your table

✅ Premium Reserved Seating in a prime location 🪪 Table Sign with Group/Business Name – Recognition for your support ⏱️ Early Service– Be one the first tables to go through the Food Line 🎟️ Bonus Tip Pull Ticket – One complimentary tip pull entry for each guest at your table

More details...