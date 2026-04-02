Jack and Jill of America, Inc, Western Maryland Chapter

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Jack and Jill of America, Inc, Western Maryland Chapter

About this event

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Grillmasters for a Cause

3805 Urbana Pike

Frederick, MD 21704, USA

Add a donation for Jack and Jill of America, Inc, Western Maryland Chapter

$

Initial Entry Fee
$35

This is the mandatory initial entry fee for participating fathers entering "Grillmasters for a Cause." Fathers will indicate which category (beef, chicken or seafood) they are entering at checkout.

Additional Entry Fee
$25

This is the optional additional entry fee for participating fathers entering a second category for "Grillmasters for a Cause." Fathers will indicate which category (beef, chicken and/or seafood) they are entering at checkout.

Additional Entry Fee
$25

This is the optional additional entry fee for participating fathers entering a third category for "Grillmasters for a Cause." Fathers will indicate the three categories (beef, chicken and seafood) they are entering at checkout.

Match (Corporate or Friends and Family)
Pay what you can

Corporate Colleagues, Friends and Family, please donate to support a participating Father. Please indicate which father you are supporting at checkout.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!