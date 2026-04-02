Hosted by
About this event
$
This is the mandatory initial entry fee for participating fathers entering "Grillmasters for a Cause." Fathers will indicate which category (beef, chicken or seafood) they are entering at checkout.
This is the optional additional entry fee for participating fathers entering a second category for "Grillmasters for a Cause." Fathers will indicate which category (beef, chicken and/or seafood) they are entering at checkout.
This is the optional additional entry fee for participating fathers entering a third category for "Grillmasters for a Cause." Fathers will indicate the three categories (beef, chicken and seafood) they are entering at checkout.
Corporate Colleagues, Friends and Family, please donate to support a participating Father. Please indicate which father you are supporting at checkout.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!