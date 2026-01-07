Grillz & Paint Night

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
This ticket includes full access to the event and access to Artist Grillz for grillz impression fittings for an additional cost. Please have an inspiration pic or description of the design you’re wanting. Once purchased, text the word “Grillz PSA” to (757) 770-5305 to schedule your virtual consultation with Artist Grillz prior to February 6th.
• Designated vendor area
• Opportunity to sell and promote your products/services
• Promotion on event social media (as applicable)
Set up time will be at 6p & table & chair will be provided.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!