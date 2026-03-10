OCO Events

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OCO Events

About this event

Grillz, Gloss & The Dirty $outh

320 W 7th St

Little Rock, AR 72201, USA

General Admission Presale
$10
Available until Jun 17

Please enter your full name. ID must match ticket name upon entry. 21+

VIP Sections- BRONZE
$300

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Seating in Lounge Area

Priority Entry

1 Premium Bottle

Water Bottles

Up to 10 Guests

Person booking for section must check in with all members. 21+ID must match names on list.

VIP Section- SILVER
$550

5 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

Seating In Lounge Area

Priority Entry

Up to 10 Guests

1 Premium Bottle

1 Champagne Bottle

30 Wings

Water Bottles

Person who booked section must be present with all members upon arrival. 21+ ID must match names on list.

VIP Section- GOLD
$750

4 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

Includes 12 Guests

Reserved Section in Lounge Area

2 Premium Bottles 

Water Bottles

80 Wings 

Priority Entry 

Pictures from Photographer

Person booking section must be present with all members upon arrival . 21+ ID must match names on list.

Reserved Table
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Reserved tables in Lounge Area

Seats 4 Guests 21+

Priority Entry

Person who booked must be present with all guests upon arrival. ID must match names on list.

Reserved Table
$240

8 left!

This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Priority Entry - Seating In Event Center

30 Wings

1 Champagne Bottle

Person booking must have all guests present upon arrival. IDs must match names on list.21+

Seats 6 Guests

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