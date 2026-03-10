Grillz, Gloss & The Dirty $outh

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About this event
Please enter your full name. ID must match ticket name upon entry. 21+
5 left!
Seating in Lounge Area
Priority Entry
1 Premium Bottle
Water Bottles
Up to 10 Guests
Person booking for section must check in with all members. 21+ID must match names on list.
5 left!
Seating In Lounge Area
Priority Entry
Up to 10 Guests
1 Premium Bottle
1 Champagne Bottle
30 Wings
Water Bottles
Person who booked section must be present with all members upon arrival. 21+ ID must match names on list.
4 left!
Includes 12 Guests
Reserved Section in Lounge Area
2 Premium Bottles
Water Bottles
80 Wings
Priority Entry
Pictures from Photographer
Person booking section must be present with all members upon arrival . 21+ ID must match names on list.
Reserved tables in Lounge Area
Seats 4 Guests 21+
Priority Entry
Person who booked must be present with all guests upon arrival. ID must match names on list.
8 left!
Priority Entry - Seating In Event Center
30 Wings
1 Champagne Bottle
Person booking must have all guests present upon arrival. IDs must match names on list.21+
Seats 6 Guests
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