Grimmer Middle School PTO's Silent Auction

Starting bid
Value: $50+
Starting bid
value $68
Starting bid
Up to 30 Minutes use of Hyperice Lounge with options for compression boots, sleeves, Hypervolt Percussion with Heated Head Attachment and More. value: $30
Starting bid
Four tickets - Explorer Pass
Unlimited pass to the IDM and the South Bend Chocolate Museum.
Full all-day access to the Continental Divide Park
Address; 7102 Lincoln way West
South Bend, IN
574-233-2577
Value: $40 adults, Senior 65+- $35, Youth 3-17- $32,
two and under- free.
Value: $144+
Starting bid
Each Pass is good for one round of golf with cart any time Mon- Fri and after 1p on Sat and Sunday and holidays. Proper golf attire required. Maximum 8 passes per day. Pass cannot be used for two 9 hole rounds. value:
$47 (Mon-Fri) $60 each (weekends).
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
value $20
Starting bid
value $20
Starting bid
Infrared Sauna & cold plunge combination of infrared sauna and old plunge session for up to 45 minutes. Value $69
Starting bid
Free month of gymnastics, dance or All-American Ninja Lessons, Value: $141
Starting bid
Starting bid
FOUR one day pass
exp 12/31/2026
value: $100
Starting bid
FOUR individual passes for LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago
Value: $100
Starting bid
5- $12 ULTIMATE WASHES
value: $60
Starting bid
HAIRCUT & STYLE
WOMENS= $55 and up
MENS= $40 and up
Starting bid
Starting bid
FOUR passes
exp-10/29/2026
value: $120
Starting bid
$40 gift card, lunch sack, bottle of wine & glass, water bottle, notepad, pen, clip and magnet.
value: $60+
Starting bid
Pool Floats and toys
value: $60
Starting bid
1 month free membership, $50 gift card, shaker cup and snacks.
Value: $100+
Starting bid
value: $60
Starting bid
value: $60+
$50 gift certificate, toys and arcade card
Starting bid
value: $60+
Starting bid
value: $1027
Starting bid
Starting bid
VALUE: $25
Starting bid
Illuminated 74 in Rainbow Light up deluxe pool raft
value: $15
Starting bid
Starting bid
4 Lower Level tickets for a Mon-Friday home game in April or May 2026.
Value = ~ $200
Starting bid
