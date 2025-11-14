Grimmer Middle School PTO

Hosted by

Grimmer Middle School PTO

About this event

Sales closed

Grimmer Middle School PTO's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

225 W 77th Ave, Schererville, IN 46375, USA

Chicago Cubs ~ Autographed Jameson Taillon Photo item
Chicago Cubs ~ Autographed Jameson Taillon Photo
$20

Starting bid

Value: $50+

Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for Four
$30

Starting bid

value $68

Great Lakes Sports Hub Hyperice & Normatec Compression
$20

Starting bid

Up to 30 Minutes use of Hyperice Lounge with options for compression boots, sleeves, Hypervolt Percussion with Heated Head Attachment and More. value: $30

IDM ~ INDIANA DINOSAUR MUSEUM
$60

Starting bid

Four tickets - Explorer Pass

Unlimited pass to the IDM and the South Bend Chocolate Museum.

Full all-day access to the Continental Divide Park

Address; 7102 Lincoln way West

South Bend, IN

574-233-2577

Value: $40 adults, Senior 65+- $35, Youth 3-17- $32,

two and under- free.

Value: $144+

River Point Golf Pass ~ 2passes for 18 holes of golf
$60

Starting bid

Each Pass is good for one round of golf with cart any time Mon- Fri and after 1p on Sat and Sunday and holidays. Proper golf attire required. Maximum 8 passes per day. Pass cannot be used for two 9 hole rounds. value:

$47 (Mon-Fri) $60 each (weekends).

River Point Country Club Pass ~ "2" passes 18 holes of golf
$60

Starting bid

Each Pass is good for one round of golf with cart any time Mon- Fri and after 1p on Sat and Sunday and holidays. Proper golf attire required. Maximum 8 passes per day. Pass cannot be used for two 9 hole rounds. value:

$47 (Mon-Fri) $60 each (weekends).

River Point Country Club Pass ~ "4" passes 18 holes of golf
$115

Starting bid

Each Pass is good for one round of golf with cart any time Mon- Fri and after 1p on Sat and Sunday and holidays. Proper golf attire required. Maximum 8 passes per day. Pass cannot be used for two 9 hole rounds. value:

$47 (Mon-Fri) $60 each (weekends).

Up Your Alley Arcade Cards-two $10 cards = $20 total
$10

Starting bid

value $20

Up Your Alley Arcade Cards - two $10 cards = $20 total
$10

Starting bid

value $20

Great Lakes Sports Hub Hyperice & Normatec Compression +
$50

Starting bid

Up to 30 Minutes use of Hyperice Lounge with options for compression boots, sleeves, Hypervolt Percussion with Heated Head Attachment and More. value: $30

Infrared Sauna & cold plunge combination of infrared sauna and old plunge session for up to 45 minutes. Value $69


Patty's All American item
Patty's All American
$40

Starting bid

Free month of gymnastics, dance or All-American Ninja Lessons, Value: $141

Patty's All American item
Patty's All American
$40

Starting bid

Free month of gymnastics, dance or All-American Ninja Lessons, Value: $141

Fair Oaks Farm
$45

Starting bid

FOUR one day pass

exp 12/31/2026

value: $100

LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago
$40

Starting bid

FOUR individual passes for LEGOLAND Discovery Center Chicago

Value: $100

EASY CLEAN CAR WASH
$30

Starting bid

5- $12 ULTIMATE WASHES

value: $60

RAMI SALON
$30

Starting bid

HAIRCUT & STYLE

WOMENS= $55 and up

MENS= $40 and up

RAMI SALON
$30

Starting bid

HAIRCUT & STYLE

WOMENS= $55 and up

MENS= $40 and up

CHICAGO FIELD MUSEUM PASSES
$60

Starting bid

FOUR passes

exp-10/29/2026

value: $120

White Rhino Basket item
White Rhino Basket
$30

Starting bid

$40 gift card, lunch sack, bottle of wine & glass, water bottle, notepad, pen, clip and magnet.

value: $60+

Caribbean Pools Basket
$20

Starting bid

Pool Floats and toys

value: $60

Anytime Fitness Basket item
Anytime Fitness Basket
$45

Starting bid

1 month free membership, $50 gift card, shaker cup and snacks.

Value: $100+

Spike Ball item
Spike Ball
$25

Starting bid

value: $60

ZIG-E'S FUNLAND BASKET item
ZIG-E'S FUNLAND BASKET
$30

Starting bid

value: $60+

$50 gift certificate, toys and arcade card

ZIG-E'S FUNLAND BASKET item
ZIG-E'S FUNLAND BASKET
$30

Starting bid

value: $60+

$50 gift certificate, toys and arcade card

NWIMAA 12 WEEK PROGRAM & UNIFORM item
NWIMAA 12 WEEK PROGRAM & UNIFORM
$50

Starting bid

value: $1027

NWIMAA 12 WEEK PROGRAM & UNIFORM item
NWIMAA 12 WEEK PROGRAM & UNIFORM
$50

Starting bid

value: $1027

Rubber Bases item
Rubber Bases
$10

Starting bid

VALUE: $25

POOLCANDY RAFT item
POOLCANDY RAFT
$5

Starting bid

Illuminated 74 in Rainbow Light up deluxe pool raft

value: $15

POOLCANDY RAFT item
POOLCANDY RAFT
$5

Starting bid

Illuminated 74 in Rainbow Light up deluxe pool raft

value: $15

Chicago White Sox Tickets "4" item
Chicago White Sox Tickets "4"
$70

Starting bid

4 Lower Level tickets for a Mon-Friday home game in April or May 2026.

Value = ~ $200

An original (unopened) Monopoly board game item
An original (unopened) Monopoly board game
$10

Starting bid

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!