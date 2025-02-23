Grin Like AJ: Comedy For A Cause

701 Court St

Gatesville, NC 27938, USA

Bronze Sponsor
$100
Bronze sponsors will receive their name on stage banner and table tents. Sponsor will also receive a shoutout on our social media and be listed as an event sponsor on our website.
Silver Sponsor
$250
Silver sponsors will receive 2 free show tickets along with name on stage banner and table tents. Sponsor will also receive a shoutout on our social media and be listed as an event sponsor on our website.
Gold Sponsor
$500
Gold sponsors will receive 4 free show tickets along with name on stage banner and table tents. Sponsor will also receive a shoutout on our social media and be listed as an event sponsor on our website.
Add a donation for Shine Through

$

