Grin Like AJ: Comedy for a Cause

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About this event
Dinner & a show
Bronze sponsors will receive their name on stage banner and a shoutout on our social media page.
Silver sponsors will receive 2 show tickets along with name on stage banner. Sponsor will also receive a shoutout on our social media and be listed as an event sponsor on our website.
Gold sponsors will receive 4 show tickets along with name on stage banner. Sponsor will also receive a shoutout on our social media and be listed as anevent sponsor on our website.
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