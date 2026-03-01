Shine Through

Hosted by

Shine Through

About this event

Grin Like AJ: Comedy for a Cause

701 Court St

Gatesville, NC 27938, USA

General Admission
$40

Dinner & a show

Bronze Sponsor
$100

Bronze sponsors will receive their name on stage banner and a shoutout on our social media page.

Silver Sponsor
$250

Silver sponsors will receive 2 show tickets along with name on stage banner. Sponsor will also receive a shoutout on our social media and be listed as an event sponsor on our website.

Gold Sponsor
$500

Gold sponsors will receive 4 show tickets along with name on stage banner. Sponsor will also receive a shoutout on our social media and be listed as anevent sponsor on our website.

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