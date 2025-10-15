Sheltered Pathway

Hosted by

Sheltered Pathway

About this event

Grinchmas Fundraiser & Giveaway

146 N Harvard St

Hemet, CA 92543, USA

Who-Ville Family Bundle
$25

🎄 🎟️ Grinchmas Family Fun Pack (Ticket for 4) 💚

Make it a family affair with our Grinchmas Family Fun Pack — the perfect way to experience all the holiday magic Who-Ville style!

Each Family Pack includes:
✨ Admission for 4 guests (adults or kids)
🍢 Access to all family games, contests, and entertainment
🍰 Unlimited visits to the Dessert Bar & Hot Cocoa Station
💃 Entry to the DJ & Dancing zone — get your Grinchy groove on!
🎟️ 4 raffle tickets for chances to win amazing prizes throughout the event
🎁 4 holiday gift bags — every child leaves with a special present!

Solo Who Ticket
$25

🎟️ Solo Who Ticket 💚

Head to Whoville solo or with friends — the Solo Who Ticket is your all-access pass to the Grinchiest holiday celebration of the year! Perfect for anyone ready to dance, laugh, and give back this season.

Each Solo Who Ticket includes:
General admission for one guest
🎧 Access to the DJ & Dancing area — get your groove on with festive beats!
🎯 Entry to all family games and contests
🍰 Unlimited visits to the Dessert Bar & Hot Cocoa Station
🍢 Enjoy delicious festive finger foods
🍸 Access to the Adult Bar featuring holiday signature drinks (21+)
🎟️ 1 raffle ticket for chances to win prizes throughout the event

Whether you’re a Cindy Lou or a Grinch at heart, your .

Solo Who Ticket guarantees a day filled with joy, laughter, and community cheer — all while helping support our unhoused community this holiday season. 💫

Wait list
Free

🎄 🎟️ Grinchmas Family Fun Pack (Ticket for 4) 💚

Make it a family affair with our Grinchmas Family Fun Pack — the perfect way to experience all the holiday magic Who-Ville style!

Each Family Pack includes:
✨ Admission for 4 guests (adults or kids)
🍢 Access to all family games, contests, and entertainment
🍰 Unlimited visits to the Dessert Bar & Hot Cocoa Station
💃 Entry to the DJ & Dancing zone — get your Grinchy groove on!
🎟️ 4 raffle tickets for chances to win amazing prizes throughout the event
🎁 4 holiday gift bags — every child leaves with a special present!

Add a donation for Sheltered Pathway

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!