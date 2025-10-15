Grinchmas Fundraiser & Giveaway

Hosted by
🎄 🎟️ Grinchmas Family Fun Pack (Ticket for 4) 💚
Make it a family affair with our Grinchmas Family Fun Pack — the perfect way to experience all the holiday magic Who-Ville style!
Each Family Pack includes:
✨ Admission for 4 guests (adults or kids)
🍢 Access to all family games, contests, and entertainment
🍰 Unlimited visits to the Dessert Bar & Hot Cocoa Station
💃 Entry to the DJ & Dancing zone — get your Grinchy groove on!
🎟️ 4 raffle tickets for chances to win amazing prizes throughout the event
🎁 4 holiday gift bags — every child leaves with a special present!
🎟️ Solo Who Ticket 💚
Head to Whoville solo or with friends — the Solo Who Ticket is your all-access pass to the Grinchiest holiday celebration of the year! Perfect for anyone ready to dance, laugh, and give back this season.
Each Solo Who Ticket includes:
✨ General admission for one guest
🎧 Access to the DJ & Dancing area — get your groove on with festive beats!
🎯 Entry to all family games and contests
🍰 Unlimited visits to the Dessert Bar & Hot Cocoa Station
🍢 Enjoy delicious festive finger foods
🍸 Access to the Adult Bar featuring holiday signature drinks (21+)
🎟️ 1 raffle ticket for chances to win prizes throughout the event
Whether you’re a Cindy Lou or a Grinch at heart, your .
Solo Who Ticket guarantees a day filled with joy, laughter, and community cheer — all while helping support our unhoused community this holiday season. 💫
