Grinchmas Fundraiser & Giveaway

🎟️ Solo Who Ticket 💚

Head to Whoville solo or with friends — the Solo Who Ticket is your all-access pass to the Grinchiest holiday celebration of the year! Perfect for anyone ready to dance, laugh, and give back this season.

Each Solo Who Ticket includes:

✨ General admission for one guest

🎧 Access to the DJ & Dancing area — get your groove on with festive beats!

🎯 Entry to all family games and contests

🍰 Unlimited visits to the Dessert Bar & Hot Cocoa Station

🍢 Enjoy delicious festive finger foods

🍸 Access to the Adult Bar featuring holiday signature drinks (21+)

🎟️ 1 raffle ticket for chances to win prizes throughout the event

Whether you’re a Cindy Lou or a Grinch at heart, your .

Solo Who Ticket guarantees a day filled with joy, laughter, and community cheer — all while helping support our unhoused community this holiday season. 💫