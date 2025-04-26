Grit and Silk: the Voices of the Gayageum and Debussy

Provides admission to "Grit & Silk" concert and reception.
Two-Day Pass
$50
Provides admission to "Grit & Silk" AND July 26th "K-Life Unplugged" (at Unitarian Universalist Church of Buffalo), concerts and receptions.
Production Design Sponsor
$250
Your gift helps us to purchase specialized costume pieces that help bring this show to life!
Includes TWO (2) Tickets, Half-Page Black & White Advertisement if desired.
Reception Sponsor
$500
Your gift provides support for the post-performance reception, a valued opportunity for cross-cultural exchange with Sotto Voce, Studio frische Klänge, Avanti!, and international guest artists.
Includes FOUR (4) Tickets, Full-Page Black & White Advertisement if desired.
Choreography & Movement Sponsor
$1,000
Your gift supports the creation and presentation of choreography and movement to elevate this classic tale of family, forgiveness and redemption.
Includes SIX (6) Tickets, Full-Page Color Advertisement (subject to availability) if desired.
Vocal Artists Sponsor
$2,500
Your gift supports the performances of our dedicated vocal artists.
Includes EIGHT (8) Tickets, Full-Page Color Advertisement (subject to availability), and a piece of Sotto Voce memorabilia signed by our Artists.
Opera Nouveau Sponsor
$5,000
Your gift allows us to present opera nouveau of the highest artistic caliber to Buffalo and Western New York audiences.
Includes TEN (10) Tickets, Back Cover Color Advertisement (subject to availability), a piece of Sotto Voce memorabilia signed by our Artists, and behind-the-scenes access to our production, if desired.
