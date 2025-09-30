GRM Annual Convention 2026

6900 Lindbergh Blvd.

Philadelphia, PA 19142, USA

General Registration (16 years and Over)
$50

One general registration for 16 years old and older. This registration includes conference materials.

Children Registration (6-15 years)
$25

One general child registration (6 years to 15 years). This registration includes a Child convention packet with t-shirt.

Children (birth - 5 years old)
Free

Free - Please register children 0-5 years old without payment. We need a head count for preparation.

T-shirt Purchase
$25

If you would like a Convention T-shirt, please select a size with your T-shirt payment. Thank you.

Add a donation for Global Revival Missions

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!