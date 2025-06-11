Groesbeck Chamber's 7-Night Cruise Raffle

What's Included:
Ocean View Room for 2 people
Stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan
Departs from Galveston on 12/14!
Raffle Details: 🎟️ $100 per ticket
🎟️ Only 250 tickets available! 🎟️
Drawing on 7/4/25 or when SOLD OUT!
Proceeds benefit:
Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce Scholarships 🎓
Groesbeck Pro Rodeo 🤠
Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to set sail to paradise and support local causes!
