Groesbeck Chamber's 7-Night Cruise Raffle

What's Included: Ocean View Room for 2 people Stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan Departs from Galveston on 12/14! Raffle Details: 🎟️ $100 per ticket 🎟️ Only 250 tickets available! 🎟️ Drawing on 7/4/25 or when SOLD OUT! Proceeds benefit: Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce Scholarships 🎓 Groesbeck Pro Rodeo 🤠 Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to set sail to paradise and support local causes!

What's Included: Ocean View Room for 2 people Stops in Costa Maya, Cozumel, and Roatan Departs from Galveston on 12/14! Raffle Details: 🎟️ $100 per ticket 🎟️ Only 250 tickets available! 🎟️ Drawing on 7/4/25 or when SOLD OUT! Proceeds benefit: Groesbeck Chamber of Commerce Scholarships 🎓 Groesbeck Pro Rodeo 🤠 Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to set sail to paradise and support local causes!

More details...