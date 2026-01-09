Groove Phi Groove 2026 International Conclave - Chicago

Hosted by
Thursday
7/9/2026
11am-5pm
International Delegates Meeting
Grand Sheraton Riverwalk
Thursday
7/9/2026
8pm-11pm
(Boarding @7:30pm)
PURE
All-White Yacht Party
(***Food Included***)
DuSable Harbor
Chicago, Illinois
Friday
7/10/26
10pm-2pm
“Taste”
(2-Hour Premium Open Bar +Transportation Included)
Taste 222
200 N.Canal St.
Chicago, Illinois
Saturday
7/11/2026:
Black Excellence Gala
7pm-10pm
(Food Included)
Grand Sheraton Riverwalk
Saturday
7/11/2026
Last Night in the Chi: SNL Edition
(Transportation Included)
10pm-3am
Y Bar
226 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL
