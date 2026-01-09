Groove Phi Groove SFI.

Groove Phi Groove 2026 International Conclave - Chicago

301 E North Water St

Chicago, IL 60611, USA

International Delegates Meeting (Early Bird)
$60
Available until May 31

Thursday 

7/9/2026

11am-5pm

PURE: All White Yacht Party (Early Bird)
$150
Available until May 31

Thursday 

7/9/2026

8pm-11pm

(Boarding @7:30pm)

PURE

All-White Yacht Party 

(***Food Included***) 


DuSable Harbor

Chicago, Illinois 

Taste of Chicago (Early Bird)
$100
Available until May 31

Friday 

7/10/26

10pm-2pm

“Taste”

(2-Hour Premium Open Bar +Transportation Included)


Taste 222

200 N.Canal St.

Chicago, Illinois 

Black Excellence Gala (Early Bird)
$130
Available until May 31

Saturday

7/11/2026:

Black Excellence Gala

7pm-10pm

(Food Included)

Grand Sheraton Riverwalk 

Last Night in the Chi: SNL edition (Early Bird)
$35
Available until May 31

Saturday

7/11/2026

Last Night in the Chi: SNL Edition

(Transportation Included) 

10pm-3am


Y Bar

226 W Ontario St, Chicago, IL 

