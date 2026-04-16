Groove Takes Flight Opening Night Raffle

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About this event
🎟️ 1 Ticket =$5 means you will receive one official entry into the raffle. For every $5 ticket purchased, it will give you (1) one chance to win 2 Admission Tickets (valued at $40) to the inaugural basketball game Savannah Steel at Greensboro Groove while also directly contributing to the mission behind the event. Each ticket represents your opportunity to be selected in the drawing.
🎟️ 5 Tickets =$20 means you will receive five official entries into the raffle. For every $20 ticket purchased, it will give you (5) five chances to win 2 Admission Tickets (valued at $40) to the inaugural basketball game Savannah Steel at Greensboro Groove while also directly contributing to the mission behind the event. Each ticket represents your opportunity to be selected in the drawing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!