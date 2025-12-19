Groovement Workshop

Hosted by
About this event
Time: 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM
Price: PWYC (suggested $35, min $30)
Leveling: This is an all-levels class.
Description: This class will focus on connecting to the music with your movement in a way that is friendly to dancers of all levels.
Time: 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM
Price: PWYC (suggested $35, min $30)
Leveling: Participants should be comfortable and confident with swingouts, side passes, and turns at a variety of tempos.
Description: This class will focus on the technical side of communicating individual groove, and the derivatives of how it changes based on music and partnership.
Time: Lesson 7:00 PM to 7:45 PM,
Social dance 7:45 PM to 11:00 PM
Music starts at 7:45 PM
Price: PWYC (suggested $25, min $0)
Description: Lindy Hopcats and The Allston Abbey are co-hosting The Allston Abbey's Coming Out Party. Come hang out at The Abbey this evening for live music brought to you by the Whozit-Whatzit All-Star Band! This part of the day is open to all members of the community, but we suggest paying a $15-$25 donation to help us cover costs.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!