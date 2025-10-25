Uplift Incorporated

Grooves on the Green

102 Topgolf Way

Ridgeland, MS 39157, USA

Masters Sponsorship
$3,500

2 deluxe bays (12 people) with game play, name or company logo on event signage, name or company recognition at the event, personalized event golf balls, swag bags, hors d’oeuvres

Ace Sponsorship
$2,500

1 bay (6 people) with game play, name or company logo on event signage, swag bags, hors d’oeuvres

Eagle Sponsorship
$1,250

1 bay (6 people) with game play, name or company logo on event signage, swag bags

Club Sponsorship
$750

½ bay (3 people) with game play, name or company name on event signage

Tee Sponsorship
$250

1/6 bay (1 person) with game play, name or company name at food stations, entry to event

Caddie Donor
$150

Name or company name at food stations, entry to event not included

