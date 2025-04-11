Navasota-Grimes Co. Chamber of Commerce

Hosted by

Navasota-Grimes Co. Chamber of Commerce

Groovy Grapes Wine Walk

General Admission
$25
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
VIP Admission
$40
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
T-shirt Only
$16

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!