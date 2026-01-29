Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce

Offered by

Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce

About this shop

Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce Digital Marketing

Monday Email Blast
$250

Have a dedicated email sent from the Chamber to membership as a promotion. Limited to one per week.

Monday Social Media Post
$250

Have a dedicated post from the Chamber’s social media accounts about your business. Limited to one per week.

Monday COMBO
$450

Make a splash by having an email and social post sent out on your behalf!

Newsletter Banner Promotion
$750

Have a banner advertisement placed in our monthly newsletter!

Website Banner Ad
$1,000

Advertise on GrossePointeChamber.com for two weeks to get your name out!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!