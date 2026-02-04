Grosse Pointe North: A Night at the Races (2026)

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About this event
Price includes 8 tickets, a race sponsorship and 2 horses.
This includes a business advertisement in the program as well.
Name your horse (the more inappropriate the better)
Winner receives an additional payout
Horse sales end 4/19
Name and logo at the top of a specific race page in the digital event program.
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen.
Live mention from the DJ during your sponsored race
This is not an admission ticket
Name and logo listed in the digital event program (sponsor section)
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
Recognition as a Business Sponsor in all 2026 concert programs
This is not an admission ticket
Name and logo included in the digital event program
Live mention from the DJ
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
Recognition as a Business Sponsor in all 2026 concert program
This is not an admission ticket
Banner with your business name and logo at registration
Logo on the front page of the digital event program
Live mention from the DJ
Business materials available at registration
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
Logo featured in all 2026 concert programs
This is not an admission ticket
Individual banner with your business name and logo at the bar
Full-page ad in the digital event program
Live mention from the DJ
Business materials available at registration
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
(Can be shared between multiple businesses)
Includes two admission tickets.
$
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