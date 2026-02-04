Grosse Pointe North Band And Orchestra Booster Club

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Grosse Pointe North Band And Orchestra Booster Club

About this event

Grosse Pointe North: A Night at the Races (2026)

21800 Marter Rd

St Clair Shores, MI 48080, USA

General admission - 1 adult
$70
Available until Apr 21
General admission - 2 adults
$120
Available until Apr 19
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Business Table
$1,000

Price includes 8 tickets, a race sponsorship and 2 horses.

This includes a business advertisement in the program as well.

Buy a Horse
$25
Available until Apr 20

Name your horse (the more inappropriate the better)

Winner receives an additional payout

Horse sales end 4/19

Sponsorship - Race Sponsor
$100

Name and logo at the top of a specific race page in the digital event program.
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen.
Live mention from the DJ during your sponsored race

This is not an admission ticket

Sponsorship - Supporting Sponsor
$250

Name and logo listed in the digital event program (sponsor section)
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
Recognition as a Business Sponsor in all 2026 concert programs
This is not an admission ticket

Sponsorship - Partial Event Sponsor
$500

Name and logo included in the digital event program
Live mention from the DJ
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
Recognition as a Business Sponsor in all 2026 concert program
This is not an admission ticket

Sponsorship - Full Event Sponsor
$1,000

Banner with your business name and logo at registration
Logo on the front page of the digital event program
Live mention from the DJ
Business materials available at registration
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
Logo featured in all 2026 concert programs
This is not an admission ticket

Sponsorship - Bar Sponsor
$5,000

Individual banner with your business name and logo at the bar
Full-page ad in the digital event program
Live mention from the DJ
Business materials available at registration
Name and logo featured on the event projection screen
(Can be shared between multiple businesses)

Includes two admission tickets.

Add a donation for Grosse Pointe North Band And Orchestra Booster Club

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