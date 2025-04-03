Grosse Pointe North Band And Orchestra Booster Club Memberships 2025-2026

Valid for one year
Includes GPN/Parcells Band & Orchestra Car Decal, VIP Includes reserved table for the GPN Pops & Pastries Concert (seats 5-6), 4 tickets with reserved seats of your choice for all concerts (including North Band-O-Rama and/or North String Extravaganza), and a full size personal/business ad in all performance programs.
In addition to these benefits, all Business Maestro Members will receive advertisement space in the 2026 Night at the Races Fundraiser later in the Spring.
Valid for one year
VIP reserved table to the GPN Pops & Pastries Concert (seats 5-6 people), and 4 tickets with reserved seats of your choice for all instrumental concerts. This membership also includes a 2025-2026 Membership Decal.
Valid for one year
2 tickets to the GPN Pop & Pastries Concert, and 2 tickets with reserved seats of your choice to all instrumental concerts. This membership also includes a 2025-2026 Membership Decal.
Valid for one year
2 tickets to 2 concerts of your choice (Excluding Pops and Pastries). This membership also includes a 2025-2026 Membership Decal.
Valid for one year
2 tickets to 1 concert of your choice (Excluding Pops and Pastries). This membership also includes a 2025-2026 Membership Decal.
Valid for one year
A membership for former students. Includes name in performance programs, a special Alumni Car decal and 2 tickets to 1 concert of your choice (Excluding Pops and Pastries)
This membership level is for student graduates only.
