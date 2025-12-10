Hosted by

Grosse Pointe Chamber of Commerce

About this event

Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week 2026

Restaurant Week Sponsor
$350

Restaurant Week sponsors can be restaurants or local businesses looking to get their name out there! If sponsoring, your logo is on promotional materials including social media advertisements, and as a restaurant sponsor you'll get a personal promotional reel!


Sponsors do not need to be restaurants. Restaurant sponsorship includes participation.

FUTURE CHAMBER MEMBER: SPONSOR
$550

Restaurant Week sponsors can be restaurants or local businesses looking to get their name out there! If sponsoring, your logo is on promotional materials including social media advertisements, and as a restaurant sponsor you'll get a personal promotional reel!


Sponsors do not need to be restaurants. Restaurant sponsorship includes participation.

Restaurant Week Participant
$100

As a restaurant participant, enjoy marketing of your restaurant and specials for the week!

FUTURE CHAMBER MEMBER: Restaurant Week Participant
$300

As a restaurant participant, enjoy marketing of your restaurant and specials for the week!

FUTURE CHAMBER MEMBER: Restaurant Week Participant (Copy)
$250

As a restaurant participant, enjoy marketing of your restaurant and specials for the week!

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