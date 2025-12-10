Grosse Pointe Restaurant Week 2026

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About this event
Restaurant Week sponsors can be restaurants or local businesses looking to get their name out there! If sponsoring, your logo is on promotional materials including social media advertisements, and as a restaurant sponsor you'll get a personal promotional reel!
Sponsors do not need to be restaurants. Restaurant sponsorship includes participation.
Restaurant Week sponsors can be restaurants or local businesses looking to get their name out there! If sponsoring, your logo is on promotional materials including social media advertisements, and as a restaurant sponsor you'll get a personal promotional reel!
Sponsors do not need to be restaurants. Restaurant sponsorship includes participation.
As a restaurant participant, enjoy marketing of your restaurant and specials for the week!
As a restaurant participant, enjoy marketing of your restaurant and specials for the week!
As a restaurant participant, enjoy marketing of your restaurant and specials for the week!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!