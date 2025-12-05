Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party

Hosted by

Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party

About this event

Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 All Night Party Fundraiser: Night at the Races

31816 Utica Rd

Fraser, MI 48026, USA

General Admission 1 adult
$60

Enjoy buffet dinner, premium bar and entertainment.

Horse Sponsor
$25

Your name/business name listed as the horse's owner in the Race Program and you get to name your horse. *This is not an admission ticket.

Race Sponsor
$150

Name/Logo on a Race Page in the Race Program, live event screen logo, DJ mention. *This is not an admission ticket

Silver Event Sponsor
$250

Name/Logo as a Sponsor in the Race Program, live event screen logo, DJ mention. *This is not an admission ticket

Gold Event Sponsor
$500

Logo on front page of the Race Program, 1/2 page ad in Race Program & live event screen logo, DJ mention. *This is not an admission ticket

Platinum Event Sponsor
$1,000

Logo on front page of the Race Program, full page ad in Race Program & live event screen logo, DJ mention. *This is not an admission ticket

Add a donation for Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!