Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party Donor and Sponsor Committment

Hosted by
About this event
Business/Family name displayed in the main casino area
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
One of the primary attractions of the evening
Business/Family name displayed on signage in the activity area
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
A high-energy, 8-player interactive game
• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
Headline entertainment following the casino
• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner in the food service area
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
• Business/Family name displayed during the senior slideshow
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
General Event Sponsor
Includes:
• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner
• Provides admission for a student who needs financial assistance
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!