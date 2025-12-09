Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party

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Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party

About this event

Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party Donor and Sponsor Committment

Casino Sponsor item
Casino Sponsor
$1,500

Business/Family name displayed in the main casino area
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
One of the primary attractions of the evening

Toxic Meltdown Sponsor item
Toxic Meltdown Sponsor
$1,400

Business/Family name displayed on signage in the activity area
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
A high-energy, 8-player interactive game

Hypnotist Sponsor item
Hypnotist Sponsor
$1,300

• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media
Headline entertainment following the casino

Blue Devil Dinner Sponsor item
Blue Devil Dinner Sponsor
$1,000

• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner in the food service area
• Recognition at Senior Parent Night and Mothers’ Club Scholarship Night
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media

Senior Slide Show Sponsor item
Senior Slide Show Sponsor
$750

• Business/Family name displayed during the senior slideshow
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media

Sunrise Send-Off Sponsor item
Sunrise Send-Off Sponsor
$500

• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner
• Recognition on Mothers’ Club & Class of 2026 social media

Blue Devil Event Sponsor item
Blue Devil Event Sponsor
$250

General Event Sponsor
Includes:
• Business/Family name displayed on shared banner

All Night Party Ticket Sponsor item
All Night Party Ticket Sponsor
$100

• Provides admission for a student who needs financial assistance

Other ANP Donation Amount – Any Amount item
Other ANP Donation Amount – Any Amount
Pay what you can
Add a donation for Grosse Pointe South Class of 2026 Senior All Night Party

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