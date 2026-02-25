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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Ground Control is Spaceflight Records’ membership program supporting independent musicians through a nonprofit record label model.
Your membership helps fund artist development, vinyl manufacturing, distribution, public relations, radio promotion, and long-term release strategy. It supports the infrastructure that allows artists to retain ownership and build sustainable careers.
As a thank you, members receive:
This isn’t just a subscription. It’s participation in the Mission — helping artists move forward, record by record.
Shipping in March, June, September, and December
Join the Mission. Upward and Onward!
Valid until March 24, 2027
Ground Control is Spaceflight Records’ membership program supporting independent musicians through a nonprofit record label model.
Your membership helps fund artist development, vinyl manufacturing, distribution, public relations, radio promotion, and long-term release strategy. It supports the infrastructure that allows artists to retain ownership and build sustainable careers.
As a thank you, members receive:
This isn’t just a subscription. It’s participation in the Mission — helping artists move forward, record by record.
Shipping in March, June, September, and December
Join the Mission. Upward and Onward!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!