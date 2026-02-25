Ground Control is Spaceflight Records’ membership program supporting independent musicians through a nonprofit record label model.





Your membership helps fund artist development, vinyl manufacturing, distribution, public relations, radio promotion, and long-term release strategy. It supports the infrastructure that allows artists to retain ownership and build sustainable careers.





As a thank you, members receive:

One curated vinyl release each quarter

Spaceflight merchandise and swag in each shipment

You will be added to the Ground Control Mission notification system for exclusive invites and Mission Control information.

This isn’t just a subscription. It’s participation in the Mission — helping artists move forward, record by record.





Shipping in March, June, September, and December





Join the Mission. Upward and Onward!



