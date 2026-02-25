Spaceflight Records

Offered by

Spaceflight Records

About the memberships

Ground Control

Ground Control Monthly Donation
$20

Renews monthly

Ground Control is Spaceflight Records’ membership program supporting independent musicians through a nonprofit record label model.


Your membership helps fund artist development, vinyl manufacturing, distribution, public relations, radio promotion, and long-term release strategy. It supports the infrastructure that allows artists to retain ownership and build sustainable careers.


As a thank you, members receive:

  •  One curated vinyl release each quarter
  •  Spaceflight merchandise and swag in each shipment 
  •  You will be added to the Ground Control Mission notification system for exclusive invites and Mission Control information.

This isn’t just a subscription. It’s participation in the Mission — helping artists move forward, record by record.


Shipping in March, June, September, and December


Join the Mission. Upward and Onward!


Ground Control Annual Donation
$240

Valid until March 24, 2027

Ground Control is Spaceflight Records’ membership program supporting independent musicians through a nonprofit record label model.


Your membership helps fund artist development, vinyl manufacturing, distribution, public relations, radio promotion, and long-term release strategy. It supports the infrastructure that allows artists to retain ownership and build sustainable careers.


As a thank you, members receive:

  •  One curated vinyl release each quarter
  •  Spaceflight merchandise and swag in each shipment 
  •  You will be added to the Ground Control Mission notification system for exclusive invites and Mission Control information.

This isn’t just a subscription. It’s participation in the Mission — helping artists move forward, record by record.


Shipping in March, June, September, and December


Join the Mission. Upward and Onward!


Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!