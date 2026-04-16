Girls In Faith

Hosted by

Girls In Faith

About this event

Grounded 24 Hour Retreat

Austin

TX, USA

Payment In Full
$150
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Payment Plan- 1
$25

Pay $25 by April 24 to secure your spot

Payment Plan- 2
$75

Make this payment by May 1st

Payment Plan- 3
$50

Final Payment NLT May 14th

Pay What You Can
Pay what you can

Please only select if you spoken with Tierra first.

Grounded Day Experience
$65

Not able to join us overnight? We’ve created a special opportunity to experience the heart of Grounded.


Join us from 10 AM–6 PM for a day of faith-filled teaching, meaningful connection, personal growth, and reflection.


Your Day Experience includes:


• Access to keynote and teaching sessions
• Lunch and refreshments
• Participation in a retreat activity
• Guided reflection and prayer
• Grounded Welcome Kit


Perfect for women who desire encouragement, community, and spiritual renewal but are unable to attend the full retreat.

Help A Sister Out
Pay what you can

This will go towards a sister who may need a little assistance.

Ways to Give

  • $25 – Support a meal for an attendee
  • $50 – Contribute to retreat materials and experiences
  • $100 – Help offset event costs
  • $150 – Sponsor a woman’s full retreat experience

Or choose an amount that’s on your heart.


If this experience has already blessed you or you believe in what we’re building, we invite you to go a step further and become a Grounded Supporter.

Become a Grounded Supporter:

Grounded Contributor- +$25

For the woman who wants to give what she can and still be part of the impact.


You’ll receive:

  • A heartfelt thank-you from the GIF team
  • The opportunity to help support meals, materials, and experiences for another attendee


Grounded Supporter- +$50

Perfect for the woman who wants to give a little more.


You’ll receive:

  • A personal thank-you from the GIF team
  • An Instagram story shoutout (if desired)
  • The opportunity to be part of blessing another woman’s experience

Grounded Builder- +$100

For the woman who wants to help build something that lasts.


You’ll receive:

  • Everything in the Grounded Supporter tier
  • A handwritten thank-you note at the retreat
  • An exclusive bonus item in your goodie bag (premium or limited edition)

Grounded Sponsor +$150+

For the woman who wants to make a deeper impact.


You’ll receive:

  • Everything in previous tiers
  • Priority sleeping accommodation
  • Recognition as a retreat sponsor (optional)
Add a donation for Girls In Faith

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