Grounded 24 Hour Retreat

About this event
Pay $25 by April 24 to secure your spot
Make this payment by May 1st
Final Payment NLT May 14th
Please only select if you spoken with Tierra first.
Not able to join us overnight? We’ve created a special opportunity to experience the heart of Grounded.
Join us from 10 AM–6 PM for a day of faith-filled teaching, meaningful connection, personal growth, and reflection.
Your Day Experience includes:
• Access to keynote and teaching sessions
• Lunch and refreshments
• Participation in a retreat activity
• Guided reflection and prayer
• Grounded Welcome Kit
Perfect for women who desire encouragement, community, and spiritual renewal but are unable to attend the full retreat.
This will go towards a sister who may need a little assistance.
Ways to Give
Or choose an amount that’s on your heart.
If this experience has already blessed you or you believe in what we’re building, we invite you to go a step further and become a Grounded Supporter.
Become a Grounded Supporter:
Grounded Contributor- +$25
For the woman who wants to give what she can and still be part of the impact.
You’ll receive:
Grounded Supporter- +$50
Perfect for the woman who wants to give a little more.
You’ll receive:
Grounded Builder- +$100
For the woman who wants to help build something that lasts.
You’ll receive:
For the woman who wants to make a deeper impact.
You’ll receive:
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!