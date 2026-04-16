Grounded 24 Hour Retreat

Not able to join us overnight? We’ve created a special opportunity to experience the heart of Grounded.





Join us from 10 AM–6 PM for a day of faith-filled teaching, meaningful connection, personal growth, and reflection.





Your Day Experience includes:





• Access to keynote and teaching sessions

• Lunch and refreshments

• Participation in a retreat activity

• Guided reflection and prayer

• Grounded Welcome Kit





Perfect for women who desire encouragement, community, and spiritual renewal but are unable to attend the full retreat.